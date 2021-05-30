Where Joe “The Optimist” Biden Is Leading America

While polls suggest President Biden is growing into his role in the White House, major challenges lie ahead.

Highlights

59% of Americans say he is doing a good job keeping his campaign promises while 66% approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

58% expect the economy to be in good shape a year from now and 48% approve of his handling of foreign affairs.

However, a whopping 80% still think the United States is mostly divided, despite Biden’s promise to be a more unifying president.

65% Americans disapprove of the way Biden is treating migrants attempting to cross the border.

As United States’ 46th President Joe Biden completes first 100 days of his term, a range of public opinion polls show that majority of the Americans approve of his handling of the job, the pandemic, the economy, and the foreign affairs among other things.

To put it simply, America's coming back. pic.twitter.com/SYN7NZkH91 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2021

A Job Well Done

According to the latest CNN Poll, 59% of Americans say he is doing a good job keeping his campaign promises. 66% approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, 54% approve of his handling of environmental policy and racial injustice, 52% approve of his handling of the role of commander-in-chief, 51% approve of his handling of the economy (58% expect the economy to be in good shape a year from now), and 48% approve of his handling of foreign affairs.

You will find more infographics at Statista

“I’m very impressed. The biggest thing is the vaccine rollout. Here in California, if you want a vaccine, you can go out and get it. I was very satisfied with the speed with which it was done logistically and the messaging from the federal government. Right now, the momentum is going his way. Vaccines are getting through and people are getting their stimulus cheques, so I’m seeing a lot of hope. I’m really hoping to see him lead us out of the pandemic,” Josh, a soon-to-be college graduate told the BBC.

52% Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the role of commander-in-chief.

The same sentiments were echoed in the national NBC News poll as well as in the ABC News/Ipsos poll. According to the ABC News/Ipsos poll, nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) say the country is headed in the right direction. The results of the NBC News poll found majority of Americans (53%) approve of Biden’s job as president. Biden gets his highest marks on handling the COVID-19 pandemic in both the polls.

“I don’t have to think about what Joe Biden is doing every day. The best thing about Joe Biden is I don’t have to think about Joe Biden,” a Democratic poll respondent from North Carolina.

In a different poll conducted by POLITICO/Morning Consult, nearly 60% of respondents gave Biden an “A” or “B” grade for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic while 67% “strongly” or “somewhat” approved of Biden’s pandemic response.

You will find more infographics at Statista

“85% of Democrats polled gave Biden an “A” or “B” grade for his first 100 days in office, while 44% of independents surveyed gave Biden the same marks. That’s more independent and intraparty support for Biden than former President Donald Trump got in his first 100 days, when just 32% of independents surveyed and 72% of Republicans polled gave Trump either an “A” or a “B”,” writes Ben Leonard.

Related: Biden’s Progressive Jobs Plan Has A Dash Of Trumpism

Turbulent Future Ahead?

Do the poll outcomes truly suggest profound changes in Americans’ attitude about the country’s direction and its politics?

The NBC News poll finds that a whopping 80% still think the United States is mostly divided, despite Biden’s promise to be a more unifying president. The ABC News poll also finds that only 23% think the country has become more united since Biden took office. According to the POLITICO poll though, 53% say Biden has done more to unite than divide as president.

A whopping 80% Americans still think the United States is mostly divided.

Incidentally, Biden gets his lowest marks for its handling of a record influx of migrants arriving at the southern border. The CNN poll finds nearly 8 in 10 Americans believe the present situation at the US-Mexico border is a crisis (78%), and 65% say they disapprove of the way Biden is treating migrants attempting to cross that border.

You will find more infographics at Statista

“Aside from the spending trend we’re on, I’m concerned about the border crisis. I never believed the wall was an absolute necessity but, looking at what’s going on down there, it seems almost out of control. Immigration is a big issue and I really don’t see Biden addressing it. I’m hopeful that he will genuinely try to work with Republicans and meet people halfway instead of going all the way to the left,” said Jim Sullivan, a fiscal conservative from Indiana.

According to the ABC News poll, the question of government spending and taxes largely divides Americans, with 47% saying taxes should stay at the same level, even at the expense of the economy.

Before we took office, the economy added back 60,000 jobs per month. It’s now adding back 500,000 jobs per month.



In fact, we've created 1.5 million jobs—more jobs than have ever been created in the first three months of any president in our nation's history. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 28, 2021

In the POLITICO poll, Biden earned poor grades on his handling of the country’s national debt, with just 28% percent of voters giving him an “A” or “B”.

Related: Biden Isn’t Keen On Hoarding Vaccines Anymore. Here’s Why

“The next 100 days and beyond already look more turbulent. Biden faces a human-rights crisis on the southern border, where a surge of migrants has strained the country’s immigration system and provoked criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike. The American Jobs Plan, Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure bill, is by no means certain to pass, and the next big bill on the horizon, the American Families Plan, looks like a long shot,” observes Bloomberg.