As Joe Biden Goes For Colonoscopy America Doubts His Health

A day before his 79th birthday, the oldest president of the United States was under medical examination.

President Joe Biden was under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy on Friday. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the President will be transferring the power temporarily to Vice President Kamala Harris who will be working from the West Wing for the time being.

President Biden underwent colonoscopy in Walter Reed Medical Center.

Vice President Kamala Harris assumed presidential powers in the meantime.

Americans deem Biden mentally and physically unfit in a recent poll.

The colonoscopy, that Biden’s staff is calling “routine”, was originally not on President’s schedule. It was announced just a few hours ago as the 79 years old President left for Walter Reed Medical Center at 8:30 A.M. EST.

President Biden is back in charge after handing over presidential powers to VP Kamala Harris for one hour 25 minutes while he was under anesthesia for a colonscopy as part of a routine physical

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anaesthesia,” Jen Psaki said in a statement. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”

Kamala Harris – first female VP became first female Acting President of the U.S.

The formal written summary of President Biden’s heath was released on Friday. Biden is deemed “fit for duty”. However, the temporary transfer of power makes Harris the first woman in the oval, even if for a few hours.

Joe Biden is undergoing a colonoscopy at Walter Reed today



Kamala D. Harris is now Acting President of the United States of America

Republicans and critics have often called out America’s eldest president on the medical jeopardy. Following the cynicism surrounding Biden’s health, Democrats released the entire summary of his medical history back in December 2019. According to the summary, brain aneurysms was one significant medical event for Biden back in 1988. However, it showed no signs of recurrence.

America is concerned about Biden’s health

Citizens too have often reflected distrust when it comes to the health of their president. In a recent poll by Politico, 50% of Americans believed that Biden was not in a good health. Only 40% vested trust in his health. This marks a striking 29 pointer drop in just a year which is surely a cause of concern for Democrats.

The poll further revealed that President Biden’s mental health is another matter of concern. 48 per cent of Americans believe that Biden is mentally unfit, ahead of his 79th birthday on Saturday.

Biden has pledged to be more transparent about his health than predecessor Donald Trump. The Republican visited Walter Reed in 2019 for an undisclosed reason that a former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, later revealed was for a colonoscopy

Following the views about President’s health, the poll further revealed that Biden’s job approval rating has also plummeted down to just 44 per cent.

“When you watch Biden, you get a sense that he’s just missing a beat, that he’s not what he once was,” Republican pollster Neil Newhouse said. “Voters are picking up on it.”

However, it is not the first time that a U.S. president is facing mental health scrutiny over growing age. Former President Ronald Reagan faced similar criticism while he was 77 years old and was ready to leave the office. Neuroscientists analyzed that President Reagan was on a severe cognitive decline during his last terms in the oval. Later, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s after stepping out of White House.