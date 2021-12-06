NEWSLINE

JK Rowling Trapped In A Controversy Yet Again. Will She Win This Time?

JK Rowling again enters into controversy on the Internet
DKODING Studio
Oviya Priyadharshini

Oviya Priyadharshini is a Master in commerce . Her love for entertainment and fashion has made her take up this career. Now she is a content writer and a freelancer who extensively works on providing the audience with latest up dates on entertainment, fashion , lifestyle and business . She is a free spirit and a person who has never let the child inside her die.

Previous Article
Buying Virtual Land In Metaverse Decentraland — Here Is The Most Comprehensive Guide
Next Article
Scarlett Johansson Does Not Regret Her Disney Lawsuit