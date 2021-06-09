Jeff Bezos To Visit Space On Anniversary Of Apollo Moon Landing

This is how world’s richest man hangs out with his bestfriend.

When you boast of $186 billion in net worth and own world’s biggest trillion dollar company, no idea seems far fetched. They say money can’t buy you happiness but it can surely buy a trip to space to see the world from a perspective only few in the history could. And that’s something definitely bigger than happiness.

Founder of Amazon and world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, taking the vacation game a notch higher by going on a trip to space on the first crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket ship. The excursion is scheduled on July 20 to mark the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

In a video message shared by Bezos across his social media handles, he said: “You see the Earth from space, it changes you,” Jeff Bezos said in a video announcing his plan.

It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth. I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me.

But the Founder of Blue Origin won’t be going alone on the adventure of lifetime. Bezos will be sharing the moment with his brother and the best friend, Mark Bezos.

“I wasn’t even expecting him to say that he was going on the first flight,” Mark Bezos added. “And then when he asked me to go along, I was just awestruck. What a remarkable opportunity, not only to have this adventure, but to be able to do it with my best friend.”

The third seat on the rocket ship is up for sale through a charity auction priced at $2.8 million. The unsealed online bidding period will run till June 10 after which, a live auction will announce the winner 2 days later.

Currently, the three phased auction is running in its second stage. The pre-bid from May 5-19 witnessed a massive competition among aspiring astronauts, pulling up the bid price to $2.8 million on Monday morning. This number reached $3.2 million by afternoon.

The money generated from the seat auction of New Shepard will be donated to Club for the Future, with is Blue Origin’s philanthropic trust to motivate the young generation to pursue careers in space exploration and STEM.

New Shepard rocket ship is being launched by Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company founded in 2000. It is named after the first American in space, Alan Shepard, and is specifically designed to facilitate space tourism. The spaceship is spacious enough to accommodate at least six people, hosting them with massive windows for an unfiltered view of our planet from space.

“Ever since I was 5 years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” said Bezos in a video post on his personal Instagram account. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother.”

How does New Shepard Rocket Ship works and how safe is it?

An adventure is never meant to be safe but to dare take the risk of life. Asking how safe Blue Origin’s New Shepard is, is the same as asking, how safe skydiving or bungee jumping is.

This single-stage rocket with a crew capsule has successfully been tested plenty of times before company’s founder Jeff Bezos announced his inaugural voyage this July.

The mechanism of the spaceship is something like this- the booster rocket along with the crew capsule flies vertically into space. The both later separate at a set altitude after 100km, which is the scientific onset of space, called the Kármán line. The crew capsule then deploys parachutes, slowly descending back to the launch point by firing retro rockets.

The voyage is 11 minute long — three minutes of crew capsule reaching a weightless 100km altitude (the onset of space) with a rare view of Earth, seven minutes for booster rocket’s autonomous landing after liftoff and the remaining three minutes for crew capsule to float down on Earth using parachutes.

West Texas desert is the planned touchdown point.