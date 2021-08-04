Jeff Bezos’ $2 bn Bet To Supersede SpaceX On NASA’s List

With more billions in pocket than anyone else on planet, Jeff Bezos is ready to do whatever he can to win the race to space.

The famous space feud between Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk has witnessed diverse vicissitudes right since the beginning of their companies, Blue Origin and SpaceX. However, the rivalry between the two entrepreneurs hardly ever exhibits signs of settlement. After stepping down from the Chief Executive’s chair of Amazon, Jeff Bezos is now focusing on outperforming Blue Origin’s biggest competitor who is already winning the race. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has taken vast leaps forward in the direction of Mars colonization and orbital exploration along with winning billion dollar contracts with NASA.

Having said this, Jeff Bezos has offered the U.S. space agency NASA a sum of $2 billion in return for a contract to transport its astronauts to moon in Blue Origin’s spacecraft.

Founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos stated in a letter to Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, that the company would not only pay for orbital mission to vet its technology, it will waive upto $2 billion in government’s current fiscal year and the ones after that. Bezos offered all of this to the space agency that is already running short of funds, in exchange of fixed-price contract along with coverage of any cost overruns for system development.

“NASA veered from its original dual-source acquisition strategy due to perceived near-term budgetary issues, and this offer removes that obstacle,” Bezos wrote

In an open letter, Bezos expressed his conviction and confidence in his proposal to the world’s biggest space agency-

“I believe this mission is important. I am honored to offer these contributions and am grateful to be in a financial position to be able to do so,” Jeff Bezos said.

THE RACE TO SUPERSEDE SPACEX

So what exactly is Jeff Bezos planning to do by offering a billion dollar deal to NASA?

In April 2021, Elon Musk’s SpaceX won the Artemis contract with NASA worth $2.9 billion, beating Blue Origin and Leidos Holdings Inc. in the race. Currently, SpaceX is harmoniously transporting NASA’s astronauts and essential supplies in its Falcon 9 rockets to-and-from International Space Station.

This, however, does not spell the space agency’s binding loyalty to SpaceX. NASA, in fact, has still kept its options open for the bids for its lunar lander system.

During a congressional hearing, Mr. Nelson announced that NASA is looking forward to $5 billion in government funding to choose from the companies ready to provide moon-landing services.

After the recent space voyage by Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin is eliminating any vague understanding that the company won’t endeavor beyond the market of space tourism. Apart from relentlessly competing for the moon lander, Bezos’ space company is also constructing New Glenn, a rocket to transport large payloads to orbit. A potential threat to Elon Musk’s space plans.

Blue Origin has scheduled to launch New Glenn in February next year.

A strong front in Bezos’ approval

Jeff Bezos is not the only person who beleives that NASA should accept the billion dollar contract. Another person on the list is Greg Autry, Trump’s nomination to serve as NASA’s finance chief, however, never made it through the Senate.

According to Autry, NASA should go for Bezos’ offer without a second thought.