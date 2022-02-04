Jason Momoa Replaces The Rock In Fast And Furious

After the departure of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from the Fast and Furious family, the franchise has been lacking in star power for quite some time now. While franchise regular Jason Statham adds some much-needed Brit villainry, he doesn’t have the aura of The Rock. John Cena was added to the family in the previous movie Fast and Furious 9 and the box office returns were very good for the film. But now, they will go to the next level after Aquaman himself Jason Momoa has joined Fast and Furious.

Momoa will be the villain in Fast and Furious 10

According to The Hollywood Reporter– Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to join Vin Diesel and the rest of the starry ensemble cast in what is being called Fast & Furious 10 as a working title.

And while plot details are being muffled, the Aquaman actor could be one of the film’s villains. The film will be directed by Justin Lin who had also directed the previous instalment F9 as well as Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Excl: JASON MOMOA in talks to join Vin Diesel in FAST AND FURIOUS 10. Will he be a villain or hero? Or both? https://t.co/s0ZrFtfA58 — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) January 28, 2022

Aquaman 2 is in post-production

After months of waiting, the sequel has completed the shooting phase and going into post-production. Director James Wan is returning to helm the Atlantean-based DC film. Jason Momoa also recently revealed that he is deeply involved in creating the script for the film said recently,” We did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David finished it off and all of our hearts are in it.”

Zack Snyder’s connection to Aquaman

The title ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ is directly picked up from the man of steel director’s original storyboard he had created mapping out the entire DCEU. In the storyboard, Arthur’s arc is mentioned as, “Aquaman, with the help of Mera, will bring the seven kingdoms together, becoming the one true king, building a new alliance between the oceans and the surface.”

In a section titled, “The Justice League members unite with their families”, we get a look into what Zack Snyder had planned for Aquaman. “In the oceans, Aquaman and Mera bring the final kingdom of seven- The Unseen, into their alliance.

Aquaman 1 concept art. Now I really need to see this version.@CutAyer #ReleaseTheWanCut pic.twitter.com/j9ACnqd07T — Devollo (@Devollo2) January 24, 2022

DC sequel will release in December

For the first time since Atlantis sank, it is once again united.” Recently, THR reported that WB has included Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan. Zhao will play a mysterious character named Stingray, Moore is playing DC villain Karson. Further, Regan is playing Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis.

At this moment Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera as well as Patrick Wilson will also appear as King Orm aka The Ocean Master who is one of Arthur’s biggest foes. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also expected to return as Black Manta in the film. The film releases on December 16th, 2022. And the next Fast and Furious is scheduled to release sometime in 2023.