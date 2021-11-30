Jack Dorsey Resigns, India Born Parag Agrawal New CEO Of Twitter

After holding the position twice since founding Twitter, Jack Dorsey has finally passed the baton to former CTO Parag Agrawal.

Highlights —

Co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey steps down from the position of CEO.

Dorsey will remain on the Chair till his term expires in 2022.

Former CTO and a long-term employee Parag Agrawal is the new CEO of Twitter.

The reason of resignation vague, however, events from last year reflect vague answers.

In a much anticipated power reshuffle, Jack Dorsey has stepped down as the Chief of social networking platform, Twitter. Co-founder Dorsey has now been replaced by a long-trusted team member Parag Agrawal as the new CEO of Twitter. Agrawal formerly worked as the Chief Technical Officer for the company.

45 years old Dorsey was playing Chief of both Twitter and his digital payment company Square. After co-founding Twitter in 2006, he was ousted from the role of CEO in 2008, only to bear the responsibility again in 2015.

Why has Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter?

The clear reason for the move is not stated by Dorsey as of now. However, in a statement he said, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.”

However, an event that occurred last year can explain the reason. Dorsey almost had his last few days in Twitter in 2020 when stakeholder Elliott Management pressed on removing him from the position of CEO. The reason stated by Founder of Elliott Management and billionaire investor Paul Singer was simple and straight, Dorsey heading two companies at once was not a favorable thing to do.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

However, Elliott Management and Twitter struck a deal and Dorsey stayed on board.

On Monday, Elliott Management issued a statement reflecting on the working with Jack Dorsey for Twitter-

“Twitter is now executing against an ambitious multi-year plan to dramatically increase the company’s reach and value, and we look forward to the next chapter of Twitter’s story,” the company’s managing partner Jesse Cohn and senior portfolio manager Marc Steinberg said. “Having gotten to know both incoming Chairman Bret Taylor and incoming CEO Parag Agrawal, we are confident that they are the right leaders for Twitter at this pivotal moment for the company.”

Who is Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter?

Formerly Chief Technical Office of Twitter Inc., Parag Agrawal is now the Chief Executive Officer of the social media platform. 45 years old Indian-born Agrawal is an IIT Bombay alumni and was unanimously chosen by the Twitter board as the new CEO after a rigorous process.

Dorsey, in his statement, said, “he’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and Humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as CEO is bone-deep.”

Agrawal joined the company back in 2011 after interning with the likes of Google, Microsoft and AT&T. He was appointed as the CTO of the social media platform in 2018.During his early days in Twitter, Agrawal carved his way towards the company by handling artificial intelligence and machine learning departments.

An IIT-Bombay graduate, Parag also holds a PhD in Philosophy from Stanford University where he studied Computer Sciences.