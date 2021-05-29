Israel Is Militarizing Instagram — With An Oomph Factor!

On Instagram, you’ll find several accounts of female Israeli troopers posting pictures and videos with heavy ammo in sassy clothes.

Thirst Traps hold a good old history within the Israeli Defense Forces, and it encountered friction recently after a TikTok and Instagram influencer Natalia Fadeev posted a picture in a bikini holding a gun amid a deserted land. The IDF reservist also has an Instagram account under the name @callsignwaifu which is sponsored by Alpha Tactical Airsoft and has over 38k followers. She has been posting various pictures and Instagram reels in military uniform holding a gun in almost every picture with captions stating “play with me or play against me, what do you choose?” and “what’s your favorite SMG?” Every picture posted by her has a kind of sex appeal to it.

While the recent bloodshed in Gaza has just started to fade after a ceasefire was imposed, Fadeev’s social media content received a lot of criticism for showcasing sensuality over the deadly conflict. Fadeev is also a member of an Israeli gun modeling and social media advertising company named Alpha Gun Angles that posts pictures of curvy IDF troopers flaunting the heavy artillery waring crop tops, skirts, camisoles, and camouflage pants.

IDF’s being an old player on the internet

In recent times IDF has increased its social media presence via almost all big platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram and Flickr.

IDF is an old player when it comes to using all types of technology and the internet. And in recent times, it looks like the IDF has completely shifted its social media strategy by posting as many videos, and posts of young soldiers, triumphant memories, fun memes pointing towards Hezbollah and Hamas. Most recently, the IDF has been posting a lot of infographics regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict along with various videos of rocket launches. This strategy of IDF has revolved to thwart the rising pro-Palestine storyline that has gone viral in the PR battle. The hashtag #freepalestine received over 5 billion views on TikTok where the users backfired in the most pathetic way to IDF for posting such sexual pictures.

Not just that, the IDF has ensured to capture every social media platform right from creating an impactful website to having a powerful presence on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Clubhouse, Telegram, LinkedIn, and Flickr.

More Instagram handles of IDF female troopers

It is not just Fadeev who is seen posting such sensual pictures on social media but there is an accounts on Instagram named @girlsdefense and @hot_idf_girls where various pictures of IDF troopers holding artillery in almost every photo. Another account under the name of @alpha.gun.angels that has 57.8k followers always posts pictures of various female troopers showcasing a sense of sex appeal with their pictures holding heavy ammo.

Apart from that, one more Instagram account named @messybunsandguns regularly posts several pictures of her holding guns and has around 22.2k followers. Her recent picture in which she was lying in bed holding a heavy gun while eating a donut was captioned as “How other countries think Americans have breakfast in bed…Are they right?”

During the recent Israel-Palestine conflict when Gaza was suffering from all the burns, another IDF female soldier Yael Deri was seen lip-syncing with the quote saying “Ha, what was that? I have to kill everyone and escape?” on TikTok. The video not only went viral but received loads of criticism for portraying the merciless mindset of IDF and its soldiers.

Attracting the social media savvy age group

It is known to everyone that the Israeli military always portrays and favors beauty in uniform as its nationalist symbol and now to meet the need of the digital moment, the IDF is now laying around these thirst traps so that the pro-Palestinian young Americans can have a different outlook for their thoughts. Every country has its military presence on social media and only shares the necessary information that the public should know about. And Israel is a militaristic society that has a wider view when it comes to social media but in a country like the US, videos of soldiers dancing on songs never go viral. That is not acceptable to them as the decorum needs to be maintained.

It is still unknown that where does IDF stands on such type of content that is being put on social media as there are guidelines for the military that restricts “unbecoming” online content. But these soldiers dancing and lip-syncing looks like an obvious attempt to engage

the younger population using social media. Though this social media propaganda used by IDF has created heavy waves among those who are following the Israel-Palestine conflict, the younger generation must understand that this kind of thirst trap to militarize Instagram and other social media platforms can become the cause of many problems in the future.