Is Ukraine Winning The War Against Russia? Reasons Why It Might Be True

How has Ukraine been able to stall the Russian forces so far? Here are some lessons of resistance for underdog nations.

Russian missile hits residential buildings in cities of Ukraine- civilian casualties increasing everyday.

Satellite images reveal a bomb crater in the Olympic Stadium of Ukraine

International Court of Justic orders Russia to stop the war immediately

US President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”

The world is more than two weeks into the Russia-Ukraine war and there is still no conclusion in sight. Thousands of civilian and military casualties continue as Vladimir Putin refuses to command the return of his forces to Russia. And while Putin is isolated and challenged from all the corners, is it possible that Ukraine might be winning the war against Russia?

If we compare the military forces of the two nations, Ukraine appears to be doomed. In comparison to more than 900,000 active military personnel prepared for wars, Ukraine had only 200,000 till Feb to retaliate. When it comes to combat aircraft, Ukraine again loses the ground with 146 compared to that of 1,328 owned by Russia. Till Feb 2022, Ukraine had only 42 helicopters in contrast to 478 owned by Russia.

But despite the stark difference in military strength, Ukraine has surprisingly still managed to resist Russian forces successfully.

READ HERE: a summary of the #ICJ Order indicating provisional measures in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (#Ukraine v. #Russia) https://t.co/joZ3kWkfiQ pic.twitter.com/D6YsHmVHOH — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) March 16, 2022

What has driven Ukraine’s small victory against Russian arrogance so far? And what are the lessons that other small nations living under the danger of possible military intervention can learn? Here is the fascinating breakdown of Ukraine’s war tactics.

Is Ukraine Winning The War Against Russia? War Tactics To Learn from

According to experts, Ukraine’s aversion to the Russian intentions can be summed up in three factors- right strategies and preparation, the unity displayed by both citizens and military and miscalculations by Russia.

Ukraine’s efforts to stall the Russian invasion didn’t begin with the anticipation of the current war. The nation has been preparing for such a threat for eight years. Russia’s armed operation in 2014 was a wake-up call for Ukraine that it took seriously.

The biggest advantage for Ukraine in the 2022 war with Russia actually appeared in 2016- the joint training program with NATO. Under this, NATO helped the affected nation develop its special forces to help civilian volunteers. The strength of this force now stands at 2000.

Make Moscow Bleed

Since 2014, Ukraine has been preparing itself for the worst-case scenario- possibly the one where NATO and US might not come to its military rescue. According to a CIA veteran, the strategy that the country used here to win over the tyrant is “to make Moscow bleed”.

So what does it mean “to make Moscow bleed?”

The aim of this strategy is to make the war started by Russia, so expensive for the country that it beats its retreat. How? By exercising prolonged defence against the armed invasion.

In occupied Kherson thousands take the streets shouting “A Russian soldier is a fascist and an invader.” pic.twitter.com/9UFdKcdsjY — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) March 13, 2022

Russia’s Geographical Miscalculation

Another factor that doomed Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine was the country’s terrain. Russia miscalculated the territory by planning according to its understanding of the Soviet-era region controlled by Moscow.

This was the time of the year when the tracks in Ukraine can turn into the mud- the reason behind the news of Russian military tanks getting stuck outside Kyiv and other cities.

However, geographical miscalculation is not the only reason behind Russia’s fallback in the war. The series of blunders began the day the war was launched. From lack of coordination between the ground and air forces of the country to initiating the invasion with too few ground troops, Moscow overestimated its ability to win the war.

Solidarity Among Citizens of Ukraine

Perhaps the biggest reason why the nation has halted Putin’s sinister intentions successfully is the conviction of its citizens. Ukrainians do not want Russia to spread its arms on their land and every day, they are saying it louder with actions.

From civilians volunteering for frontline military participation to women refusing to leave their land, the people of Ukraine are ready to fight alongside their president.

Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 16, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky is also partially credited for the solidarity displayed by the nation. He has proven to be the leader leading by example during crises. Instead of fleeing the troubled land, Zelensky chose to step out and fight with war with his soldiers.

However, Putin has repeatedly made it clear that he will not let anything stand between him and his aim. According to a senior French military source, “the Russians are basically not going very fast. At some point, they will have to realign but it will not signify a failure.”