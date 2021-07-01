Is Kamala Harris White House’s Political Disaster?

Half a year down the vice presidency, Kamala Harris is coming out nothing better than Trump.

It has been 6 months since Kamala Harris wrote a new, long-pending chapter in the history of the United States. The country began with great expectations from the first woman in America’s hall of Vice Presidents, who also happens to be the woman of color and loves to laugh. However, six months down the line, a series of political miscarriages have started obliterating the expectations.

Highlights —

Kamala Harris encountering setbacks at every front after completing six months in the White House.

All laughs no results- Biden’s deputy resonating contradictory messages and actions.

Fellow Democrats disappointed, Republicans skeptical.

It is still too soon to tell and yet coming out lucid that Kamala Harris might have been a bad choice for the second most important seat in the White House. When Joe Biden won the presidency earlier this year, it was “Trump’s defeat” and “Harris’ win” that infused the real party among the masses. Half a year down, experts are becoming unsure whether the second reason was good enough.

Kamala Harris’ Political Misfires

Call it a misfortune of political failures that began from Harris’ presidential campaign and still continues, or just the trepidation of a White House debut, Kamal Harris earnestly needs to pull her socks up.

Our democracy is strongest when everyone participates. We should be fighting to make it easier for every eligible voter to cast a ballot, not harder. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 9, 2021

Democrats were highly skeptical when President Biden handed the baton of the election bill to his Vice President Harris. Weeks later, the White House is regretting not listening to the Senate’s majority party. Harris, who has had years of experience on the floor of the Capitol, failed from winning the majority of votes to pass the “For the People Act” in Congress.

Joe Biden’s vision of expanding voting rights by passing a landmark bill proposing historical changes in the election process of the United States, faced a major failure by whopping 60 votes. The reason is that Kamala Harris as a vice president is a bad negotiator.

Kamala Harris as the Vice President lacks influence in the Senate, failing to legislate her party’s ambitions in the caucus.

This happened weeks after President Biden’s Deputy made her first “jumpy” foreign visit as a Vice President, telling the people of Guatemala, “do not come” to the United States.

VP Harris visited the South American country on a diplomatic tour, representing the Biden administration’s pledge on more compassionate immigration policy in contrast to Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” against immigrants. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris’ uncomfortable remarks and nervous laughs conveyed absolutely contradictory messages.

“Everything Joe and Kamala have done has sent exactly the opposite message” from Harris’ “do not come” remark, Republican Senator Ted Cruz told Fox News on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen in the five months they’ve been in office, an absolute disaster unfolding at the border.”

Another debacle followed during the NBC interview when reporter Lester Holt commented that Harris is yet to visit the borders as a vice president. To this, she retorted, “and I haven’t been to Europe,” almost nervously, followed by her signature laughter.

House Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Harris’ Guatemala visit as “disappointing”. Furthermore, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted, “This whole ‘stay there and die’ approach is not how our country will promote a more humane and just immigration system.”

This whole "stay there and die" approach is not how our country will promote a more humane and just immigration system. https://t.co/fKW7Lb2Xty — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 8, 2021

While Kamala Harris maneuvers to unbolt her first door of vice-presidential legacy half a year after becoming one, her own party is growing warry of her. The two primarily salient jobs of a vice president are to first, break the ties at the senate, and second, to push the president’s agendas across borders, both internally and externally.

So far, Kamala Harris is struggling at both the front.