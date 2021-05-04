NEWSLINE

IPL 2021 Indefinitely Postponed: What Next For Players, Sponsors And Fans?

DKODING Studio
Karan Puri
Karan Puri

University of Rochester, BA Economics, New York USA. MBA International Management Institute, Delhi | Karan Puri is a noted Author with multiple books to his credit and an independent freelance writer for digital publications. He has also worked in marketing in leading corporates like Coca-Cola and Ernst & Young to name a few apart from being a renowned Lifestyle blogger and leading Digital Consultant. His interests include travel, reading, and social work.

Previous Article
When Will India's Oxygen Horror Show End?
No Newer Articles