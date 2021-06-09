India Inc. Steps Up In The Battle Against The Pandemic

Adani Group, Tata Sons, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hyundai India have contributed as well as organized supplies for the public. Let’s take a look at how they have been helping the country fight the pandemic.

India’s corporate class is providing oxygen, organizing clinic beds, donating cash funds, and immunizing their representatives under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) drives in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19. Numerous corporate houses have initiated drives like financial aid, immunization camps, health care insurance coverage, additional leaves, and clinical assistance for their employees as the nation fights with rising COVID-19 cases.

Aside from the drives for workers, several companies have also broadened the help for the family of the employees as far as paid leaves, health care coverage, financial help, and immunization is concerned.

Here is a look at how corporate India is rising to the occasion during this pandemic.

Related: India Looks For Recovery Roadmap After Worst GDP Fall Since Independence

Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani-helmed Reliance Industries has made a long list of commitments during the pandemic. From organizing ICU beds to providing medical oxygen, RIL has been at the cutting edge. The organization said that when the pandemic started it had zero production of medical-grade liquid oxygen, which has now been increased to 1,000 MT. The organization said that this can address the issues of almost 1 lakh sick patients.

Reliance currently delivers more than 11 percent of India’s entire production of medical-grade liquid oxygen, addressing the requirements of almost 1 of every 10 patients. The company provided more than 15,000 MT of oxygen for free in April. Also, Reliance coordinated the carrying of 24 ISO holders into India from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Thailand adding 500 MT of new transportation limit with respect to liquid oxygen.

Many families in urban and rural areas have lost their livelihoods due to the #COVID19 pandemic. #RelianceFoundation is providing dry ration kits, under #MissionAnnaSeva, to support them through difficult times. #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega pic.twitter.com/qVsfDbH5TT — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) June 8, 2021

Further, the organization made a commitment of 875 beds for COVID-19 patients through the Reliance Foundation. Sir HN Reliance Foundation deals with a 650-bed COVID-19 care facility at the National Sports Club of India in Worli – every one of whom is treated free of charge. It alongside BMC set up a COVID clinic with a 225-bed office at Seven Hills Hospital. Patients there too receive free treatment.

We are proud to have served you, Mr. Sisodia. We wish you a healthy and happy life ahead.@RFhospital Facility at Seven Hills Hospital#CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega #RespectForLife pic.twitter.com/Msrm72tYZm — Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (@RFhospital) June 2, 2021

A year ago, the organization made a commitment of $50 billion (₹500 crores) to PM CARES asset and $50 million (₹5 crores) each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Maharashtra and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Gujarat.

ITC

ITC carried 24 cryogenic ISO holders of 20 tonnes each from Asian nations in partnership with Linde India. The Sanjiv Puri-helmed organization’s Paperboards unit in Telangana stepped in to supply oxygen in government hospitals and clinics. However, as much as 100 MT have been provided up until this point. ITC is additionally setting up three offices in three states with complete 600 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Business Standard reports on @itcinfotech extending COVID relief for employees, stakeholders & the community. Our strategy is based on three pillars – preventive actions, supporting the affected & collaborating to help the community.https://t.co/kCgrCyQIPC — ITC Infotech (@itcinfotech) June 1, 2021

The organization is also obtaining 22 PSA oxygen generators through imports. More than 1,000 oxygen concentrators are additionally in different phases of acquisition. A portion of ITC’s Welcomhotels is offering isolated offices to asymptomatic and somewhat suggestive patients. The organization distributed food, drinks, and disinfection items in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra as a feature of its in-kind relief support. PPE packs and covers are also continuously being dispersed in U.P., Bihar, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Punjab to frontline health and other workers.

Tata Sons

Tata Group plans to airlift cryogenic oxygen tankers from abroad. Tata Sons President Infrastructure, Defense and Aerospace and Global Corporate affairs, Banmali Agrawala said that they have identified 60 such holders out of which 14 have already reached India. The conglomerate is additionally intending to work around 400 oxygen generating units for use in smaller towns.

Visited newly created, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital in New Delhi today along with HM Shri @AmitShah, Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal & Health Minister @drharshvardhan. This facility has been created by @DRDO_India in collaboration with MHA & Tata Sons in a record time. pic.twitter.com/c9n4VyFji2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 5, 2020

The organization said that Tata Steel alone is making 900 MT of oxygen accessible each day. The group is trying to find local modes and strategies to produce oxygen in hospitals, for which it has collaborated with DRDO to produce oxygen utilizing pressure swing adsorption (PSA) innovation.

The sum of Rs 15 cr has been contributed by two Tata units ~ Rs 7 cr by Tata Sons Private Limited, and Rs 8 cr by Tata Community Initiatives Trust (TCIT).



We are grateful to @TataCompanies for this. It shall immensely help our Covid management & mitigation activities. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 6, 2021

Tata has also made beds accessible for COVID-care through its different firms. For example, Indian Hotels turned their hotels and rooms to make way for 1,500 beds accessible for COVID-19 patients. Tata Sons had promised $15 billion (₹1,500 crores) to battle the pandemic in India last year.

Related: $2.5 Billion And Counting: India’s Forthcoming IPOs To Invest In 2021

Adani Group

Adani Group donated $1.14 billion (₹114 crores) to the centre and the state governments till April 14. The Gautam Adani-helmed conglomerate donated another $1 billion (₹100 crores) to the PM CARES fund, while it donated $50 million (₹5 crores) each to Gujarat CM Relief Fund and Kerala CM Relief Fund. It gave away $20 million (₹2 crores) to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund and $10 million (₹1 crore) each to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund and Jharkhand CM Relief Fund. Aside from that, an additional $40 million (₹4 crores) was given by the employees of the Adani Group, which was coordinated by the Adani Foundation to add up to $80 million (₹8 crores).

Adani Group alongside Iskcon Dwarka contributed $5 million (₹50 lakh) to feed around 1 lakh underprivileged individuals in Delhi. The organization offered 100 ventilators to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, while it gave 10,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) units to the government.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India and Zydus Group began a multi-specialty hospital in Sitapur in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad that has been changed over into a COVID-19 care facility now. The $1.26 billion (₹126 crores) hospital has been completely funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation. The facility is predicted to serve 3.75 lakh individuals dwelling in Sitapur, Mehsana, Becharaji, Mandal, Patan, Viramgam, and close-by areas. It has an incorporated private office with 160 dorm occupancy and 20 two-BHK residential homes for staff.

Visited Covid care centre at Sri Maruti Hospital, Sheshadripuram, accompanied by Sri Bindumadhava Acharya, head of Narayanaamrut Medicare Foundation, today, and inspected the facilities. pic.twitter.com/60KprjR7kC — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 7, 2021

Maruti Suzuki has been contributing masks, PPE kits, and other basics. The organization contributed 10,000 meters of cotton cloth to the District Administration of Gurugram for the production of 1.5 lakh face masks. Also, MSIL gave 50 ventilators to the government of Haryana. The company has submitted 10,000 hazmat suits to the Haryana government out of which 2,500 suits were given to DC Gurugram.

Hyundai India

The philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) launched its CSR Project ‘Back-to-life’ that guarantees a continuous supply of medical oxygen to the most affected states including New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Telangana. The establishment has facilitated the acquisition of medical equipment to give help to government hospitals such as medical oxygen, high stream oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators, high stream nasal oxygen machines, and BiPap ventilator machines.

HMIF plans to give 700 oxygen concentrators, 10 high flow oxygen plants, 200 high stream nasal oxygen machines, and 225 BiPap ventilator machines.

HMIF declared a relief aid of $200 million (₹20 crores) to battle the current second wave of the pandemic, while it had recently dedicated $300 million (₹30 crores) to help the states in need. The establishment gave $70 million (₹7 crores) to the PM CARES Relief Fund while it gave $50 million (₹5 crores) to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund. It gave imported analytic test kits worth $40 million (₹4 crores) and made a strategic collaboration with Air Liquide Medical Systems to increase the creation and supply of 1,000 ventilators. It distributed PPEs, veils, and safety kits in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi. Its ‘Satellite Clinics’ and Mobile Medical Units called Mobile Chikitsa reached out to far, remote places in the country as a form of portable essential medical care unit with a specialist onboard that claims to have helped 5,000 patients in four months.

Mahindra and Mahindra

The auto giant began ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ for a quick supply of oxygen in Thane, Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Chakan, Nagpur, Nasik, Delhi, and Mohali. Almost 150 vehicles are delivering 1,000-1,400 oxygen cylinders a day. Portable oxygen kits were given to emergency taxi services ALYTE. Tech Mahindra is additionally expecting to distribute 3,000 oxygen concentrators and 40,000 cylinders to critical patients in home isolation under their ‘Oxygen For India’ drive.

PPE kits, N95 masks, hand sanitizers, 3-ply masks, face shields, medical gloves were distributed to frontline workers in Maharashtra, while sanitization machines were given to Nagpur Police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Grocery units were also made available to widows, jobless domestic workers, communities nearby the Kandivali plant, and cooked meals were provided in Nagpur.

All tractor buys in May 2021 are covered with M-Protect COVID Plan. A COVID-19 Mediclaim policy that has home quarantine benefits, with a health cover of (₹1 lakh), a pre-approved loan offer to cover COVID-19 medical costs, and Mahindra Loan Suraksha securing the loan in case of casualties under this plan.

Borosil

The company has declared that in case any of their employees losing their life to COVID-19, or their family, will keep on accepting the compensation for the following two years. Borosil said it will also pay for the education of the worker’s children.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

India’s biggest drugmaker declared that it would pay a sum equivalent to 2 years of compensation to the families of the employees who died of COVID-19 in India. The payout will be at least $2.5 million (₹25 lakh) and a limit of $12 billion (₹1.2 crores), depending on the worker’s salary.

OYO

The hospitality company will be moving to a 4-day work week, OYO organizer and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet recently, as the organization also dispatched a no-questions-asked flexible infinite paid leaves drive. Agarwal in a tweet mentioned that COVID-19 continues to test the physical and mental prosperity of individuals. Agarwal said employees can take a day off when they need and they simply need to inform their supervisor about it.

Related: How The Second Wave Impacted The Lives And Luxuries Of India’s Billionaires

L’Oréal India

The French cosmetics giant has offered one-time COVID-19 protection for the individuals who test positive and has stretched out this to its field ecosystem of salespeople and distributors. The company also offered 3 years of compensation as insurance cover in case of any deaths of any of its employees and not just COVID-related ones.

Several other companies like Godrej Properties, Lodha Group, HDFC Bank, PwC India, Bajaj Auto have all declared paid sick leaves and some compensation in cases of COVID-related deaths for their employees. Several big companies like TikTok, Jindal Aluminium, Wipro, Infosys, SAIL, Hero Group, L&T, Paytm, Vedanta Resources, Parle Products have pledged their support in not only donating billions and millions in funds and providing essentials to its own employees as well as to the common public. And this list is only growing bigger every day.