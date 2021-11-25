Hugh Jackman Reprises Wolverine In Doctor Strange Reshoots

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open the portal for Wolverine to arrive in the MCU

The latest rumours for Doctor Strange 2 say that we will have Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart reprise their roles Wolverine and Professor X respectively. As to how it will affect the MCU, we do not know. And we have to take it with a grain of salt. Here’s more on it.

Crack Opening The Multiverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home may have created a lot of buzz since lately but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is turning out to be a whole new ball game with each passing day. And the latest leak clearly suggests that not Spider-Man: No Way Home but Doctor Strange 2 will change the way we look at the MCU and its multiverse nature.

We already know that the sequel will be directed by Sam Raimi, and it will be Marvel Studios’ first venture into the horror genre. Although we are not sure as to how it will make use of the genre, Sam Raimi’s previous projects i.e. Evil Dead movies, do bring in the assurance of a thrilling ride, the first of its kind in the MCU.

Everyone's talking about the Lizard getting punched but I don't see anyone talking about all these differences in the Trailer & TV spots with doctor strange.



The train one is obvious but the purple reality tears are in 2 shots with completely different lighting. 1/2#NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/LaWORBNPzH — Stale (@TheOnlyStale) November 22, 2021

Furthermore, we know that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will deal in a grand way with the multiverse. Loki and Eternals have already given us glimpses of what we are in for. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be our first dive into the multiverse. However, its exploration will occur in the Doctor Strange sequel.

The Backstory

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter’s tampering with Strange’s spell will bring back his foes from different universes. And we can hope to see how the multiverse functions. However, Doctor Strange 2 will have Scarlett Witch and America Chavez. Scarlet Witch has already gained a lot of power from the Darkhold as was evident in the last episode of WandaVision. We have also seen that she created her own world. And with the Darkhold in her possession, who knows to what extent she can go. On the other hand, America Chavez has the ability to create and travel through different dimensions and realities. Thus both of them have a multiverse aspect to their character arcs.

The Possibility

But the topic of today’s discussion is the latest leak which says that two mutants will have cameos in the movie. Now, while MCU still has a long way to before it introduces the mutants, thanks to Loki, variants are welcome. This enables many characters to return to the MCU, something that wasn’t possible earlier.

For example, we can even have Tony Stark back from the dead, but he will not be back from the dead because he will be a variant. Let’s pray he does. But for now, the rumour is that

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier will show up in Doctor Strange 2!

Jackman’s involvement in the project is long expected by fans. However, rumours are rife that he’s indeed part of Doctor Strange 2 reshoots. The actor’s availability was conflicted while the movie was being shot nonetheless, Jackman has found the time to shoot his cameo. The word is their variant nature keeps the timeline of the X-Men movies intact. But this step shows how MCU is upping the game of the multiverse. Patrick Stewart even mentioned that how they had decided to say goodbye to their characters.

New PRE VIS SHOT LEAK of Charles Xavier and Wanda Maximoff from Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness !!! #DrStrange2 #charlesxavier #professorx #WandaMaximoff pic.twitter.com/eQctoteIf0 — spidy (@gwotahm) September 25, 2021

Thank You, Kevin Feige

But thanks to Kevin Feige and his talk with Patrick Stewart towards the end of 2019, it wouldn’t be the last time, somehow. Whatever talk they had, it probably was regarding this, and thank heavens for it. Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman, who apparently came on deck because Patrick asked him to, will be coming back on the big screen together as two of the best-portrayed mutants ever in Doctor Strange in the Multiples of Madness. Is this why the film is undergoing reshoots?!

Benedict Cumberbatch and director Sam Raimi are going back into the studio for six weeks of reshoots on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. https://t.co/u5pN6aheyo pic.twitter.com/8KOgECgegn — IGN (@IGN) November 13, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness X House of M

There is one thing that we need to notice as far as the storyline is concerned. In the comics, Wanda Maximoff is a mutant. In the MCU, she is an immensely powerful witch. And with rumors suggesting that she might be the villain in the movie, it seems that it will be Professor Xavier’s deep telepathic powers against Wanda’s Chaos Magic. So basically, it’s science vs Magic. It will be fun.

Strange will probably reach out to Professor with the hope that he will help Strange bring Wanda down. This is pretty much similar to the House of M event in the Marvel comics. We even had WandaVision drop an easter egg for House of M, remember? “No”? As for Logan’s role, we don’t know how he will tie in. Hopefully, we will get to know more about it soon.

The first trailer for DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is rumored to release soon! 🎥



Some rumors indicate that it may drop around the time of #SpiderManNoWayHome’s release. pic.twitter.com/yKkjsNQiae — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) November 19, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives at the theaters exclusively on May 6, 2022.