How Americans Are Scared That U.S. Economy Might Never Recover Again

U.S. registered biggest ever drop in citizens’ confidence in the fight against COVID-19. Some believe, it will always be same.

Highlights —

Arkansas almost ran out ICU of beds on Monday due to surge in Delta variant cases.

100,000 average COVID-19 cases in the U.S. for three days in a row.

18% nationwide rise in cases, hospitalization spiked by 40%.

Americans hopeless about winning the fight against COVID-19.

Researchers and scientists are quite certain that COVID-19 is here to stay at least for a few years from now. So much that some believe that we might have to adapt to live with it forever. However, that doesn’t minimize the horror and threat that it casts before billions of people worldwide.

The newest and deadly variant of COVID-19, Delta variant, is once again troubling not just the healthcare infrastructure of the country but the U.S. economy too stands threatened. The COVID resurgence seems to be returning once again in the same manner as it was in 2020.

The worst part is, Americans are loosing hope too. According to the consumer sentiment index of the University of Michigan, citizens’ confidence in the fight against COVID-19 has dropped to the lowest since 2008. This is lesser than April 2020. The figure represents “dashed hopes that the pandemic would end soon”, according to economist Richard Curtin.

“Consumers have correctly reasoned that the economy’s performance will be diminished over the next several months, but the extraordinary surge in negative economic assessments also reflects an emotional response, mainly from dashed hopes that the pandemic would soon end,” Curtin said.

Two biggest fear the emerged through the survey were inflation and unemployment. People all across U.S. have registered discomfort pertaining to their income, education, and elderly care during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.

The Delta variant is surging, and #COVID19 cases are increasing across the country. If you have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should consider getting tested, even if you’re fully vaccinated. Learn more: https://t.co/Bhk0Y8ctB8. pic.twitter.com/FPsrlgEwDJ — CDC (@CDCgov) August 14, 2021

The major shocker for Americans came in as the daily case count sharply surged to the highest levels since January. This figure is registered despite the massive vaccination drives that assured people of pre-COVID life once again. As a stark contrast from the time when Biden announced that vaccinated people can now go mask-less, the rise in cases due to delta variant has reinstated the social distancing norms and mask mandate.

RELATED: Bitcoin Rallies Unstoppable Towards $100,000 Mark By 2021 End

There is still hope for the U.S economy

Contrary to what Americans think, the economic facts and figures certify that economy will no slip down to the 2020 levels as vaccination has successfully prevented worst COVID-19 symptoms, if not the infections. People might still be catching the virus however, the death rate is dramatically lower than the pre-vaccination levels.

As on inflation and unemployment, economy doing pretty well, therefore, eliminating any need for fear. The much predicted inflation also eased off in July after portraying some signs of price growth due to overwhelming demand. In July, 943,000 jobs were injected in the economy, leading to the unemployment rate plummeting to 5.4%.

Even if the predictions of another lockdown and economy standstill prove to be true, the world is better equipped to lead the COVID-19 life this time. Business have adapted to the supply and demand sentiments during lockdown and corporations have learned to earn while working from home.

Further, government is undertaking vaccine booster drive to combat the mutating enemy. Some believe that the vaccine booster shots are overhyped by the healthcare companies, however, medical professionals still believe that it would help fight Delta variant to a good extent.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is twice as contagious as the former variant. It is a problem for the unvaccinated population as Delta variant can result into more severe illness than what was witnessed in 2020. However, this does not mean that vaccinated people are untouched by COVID-19 anymore. Vaccinated people can still be carriers, and in some instances, can also be infected by the virus. However, vaccine prevents the worst symptoms of the disease thereby, ensuring protection against loss of life.