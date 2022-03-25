Henry Cavill’s Superman Will Return In The Flash

It has been a long wait to see Henry Cavill back in action as the Man of Steel, but it is time to rejoice as reports claim the Superman star will return in his beloved role for DC’s Multiverse expanding The Flash which has been postponed to next summer.

Snyderverse Scoop:

-Superman will return played by Henry Cavill

-After the Flash Batfleck wont die, but it is Affleck last DC movie FOR NOW

-Gal, Ezra and Momoa will continue in the DCEU

-Ray Fisher wont return but i hear after the merger they might approach him#SnyderVerse — DavidGTG (@David_gtg11) March 22, 2022

Henry Cavill’s Superman will cameo in The Flash

Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton and Giantfreakinrobot have reported that we will see our Man of Steel in DC’s The Flash next year. We last saw Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League last year without the ridiculous CGI face. He had a beautiful arc for the eventual leader of the Justice League as we see his resurrection after his death in Batman Vs Superman.

THE FLASH Trailer (2022)

We saw his journey to help the league beat Steppenwolf and have a staring contest with Darkseid. But it has been quite a long wait to see anything new from Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Justice League members might comeback in the Flash

The wait will last more than a year but we will finally see Henry Cavill suiting up as Superman in the Andy Mushietti helmed The Flash. It will be interesting to see which canon this Superman falls in. Snyder had said that WB had told him that his version of Justice League would not be canon, so it is a high possibility we will see Henry Cavill’s Superman ramble about car keys and hope.

The Flash will open up the multiverse and bring in Michael Keaton‘s Batman alongside the new Supergirl and Batgirl played by Sasha Calle and Leslie Grace respectively. The film will feature the final appearance of Ben Affleck’s Batman. While only at the rumour stage but more members of the Justice League are supposed to appear in the film as DC tries desperately to breathe some life into its failing franchise.

Wouldn't it be fantastic if the reason behind @wbpictures not giving details about Henry Cavill as Superman and the future of the Justice League is due to not wanting to give away spoilers for the #Flash / #Flashpoint movie?



Perhaps they DO intend to #RestoreTheSnyderverse. — HalfPoppedReviews (@ReviewPopper) March 16, 2022

A mysterious delay for The Flash

The Flash was mysteriously pushed back by more than half a year despite finishing its principal photography last year in October. The movie was shifted from November 4, 2022, to June 23, 2023. More than one and a half year of time for post-production is unheard of, and the only logical conclusion is the hierarchy at Discovery have decided to course-correct this film just as the previous regime did with Justice League in 2017. It is a waiting game to see if studio interference will result in something like Joss Whedon’s Justice League or Zack Snyder’s Justice League, this writer’s bet is the former.

And after Ray Fisher’s Cyborg was booted from the project after speaking against the regime for their poor handling of the Joss Whedon situation, people are not exactly in love with this project in the first place.

An introduction to the DC multiverse

It will be interesting to see how Andy Muschietti will use Flash’s abilities in his 2022 solo Flash film. It will introduce the Multiverse concept as well, which will require Flash to run back and forth in time to interact with various superheroes as the Scarlett speedster goes into different timelines.

It’s been a long and hard journey to get The Flash movie’s production get started. Initially, the Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct this film but that plan didn’t turn out as expected. Finally, It series director Andy Muschietti was signed to create the scarlet speedster for the big screen.

The Flash releases on June 23, 2023, while DC’s latest The Batman is playing in theatres.