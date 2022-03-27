Henry Cavill Is In Negotiations With WB For Man of Steel 2

While all of the original Justice League members are returning in some capacity or the others. Ben Affleck will have a cameo in The Flash while Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash will all have their solo projects meanwhile Ray Fisher was fired by WarnerMedia since he exposed some deep dark secrets about their terrible handling of the Justice League coupled with a lot of abuse and racism. Although Henry Cavill has expressed openly that he wants to come back as Superman to do Man of Steel 2.

The current WB hierarchy has a weird hatred of anything related to the Snyderverse even if it means the latest DCEU release failed to even recover its budget. But that might change with Discovery taking over and realizing that DC has not made a solo superman story in almost 10 years.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Superman’s first flight 2.0

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity reports that Henry Cavill is in negotiations with the studio to return as Superman and one of them possibly is for a direct sequel to Man of Steel and another appearance will be in Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming DC flick- Black Adam.

A Failed Pitch Attempt for Man of Steel sequel

While Cavill had tried for a long time to get Man of Steel 2 made, his efforts were fruitless. He had even pitched a version with Mission Impossible director Christopher Mcquarrie but evidently, WB had no interest in the project.

Cavill wanted his superman to be the hopeful version that the general audience always wanted. On the sets of Mission Impossible Fallout, Henry Cavill and Christopher Mcquarrie worked out a story that would be loosely connected to Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel but also function as a soft reboot sequel that would resonate with a lot of casual fans.

Mcquarrie said this, “Many, many people have asked, many, many, many times. I had an awesome conversation with Henry about an awesome version of Superman while we were on set. You’re sitting around for hours, waiting for stuff to be built so I can put Henry in it, and throw him off a cliff, or freeze him to death. And we talked about a really awesome version of Superman.”

McQuarrie mentioned in a now-deleted tweet that WB wanted him to fix their broken ideas instead of letting him and Henry Cavill makes an exciting new version of Superman which was never seen before.

Cavill’s Desperate To Return

So while Mcquarrie might not return to make a Man of Steel 2 as he is busy with his many Tom Cruise collaborations, it is not impossible to get a good director to helm the project while Zack Snyder is busy with Rebel Moon at Netflix.

“I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics,” says the MI star in an interview with Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s about the craft or me as an actor. It is personal to a degree. I felt like Man of Steel was a wonderful opening story, an origin story to Superman. It left a lot of space for him to grow beyond that and become the hero that we recognize.”

Meanwhile, the other members of Zack Snyder’s Justice League have their own projects. Affleck’s Batman will have a cameo in The Flash while Momoa and Gadot have their own solo projects as does Ezra Miller.

