Henry Cavill Is Desperate To Return As Superman says ‘Its Personal’

Cavill’s true intentions about Superman return

The Witcher actor reveals that it is now personal for him to finish his journey as Superman and he wants to make Man of Steel 2 with the Superman everyone loves.

“I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics,” says Henry Cavill in an interview with Collider. “I wouldn’t say it’s about the craft or me as an actor.”

It is personal to a degree. I felt like Man of Steel was a wonderful opening story, an origin story to Superman. It left a lot of space for him to grow beyond that and become the hero that we recognize.

He also added, “Batman v Superman took a hard turn down a darker route and it was a Batman perspective story and so it didn’t really show the aspects of Superman which I was very, very keen to show. Justice League Snyder Cut definitely leant into that a bit more.”

Speaking further about a more hopeful version of the fan-favourite character he said, “I had a bit more of a gentleness to the tone of the thing, but I would love to have the opportunity to play the Superman that we all know and love from the comics, as a continuation of his development and we see the hero. That would be really, really exciting for me because there is an opportunity to tell a lot of interesting story there.”

Further adding, “It’s just about finding the right hooks to have a character that is as good and idealistic as Superman, that there are wonderful opportunities to delve into what it’s like to exist as him and those hardships that come with that. When you have to save everyone, how hard is that on you? That could be an interesting line to run.”

Cavill was very close to MoS 2

Years ago Cavill was very close to achieving his dream Superman movie with Christopher Mcquarrie but WB had rejected that idea. He wanted his superman to be the hopeful and optimistic version that the general audience always wanted. On the sets of Mission Impossible Fallout, Cavill and Christopher Mcquarrie worked out a story that would be loosely connected to Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel but also function as a soft reboot sequel that would resonate with a lot of casual fans.

Mcquarrie said this, “Many, many people have asked, many, many, many times. I had an awesome conversation with Henry Cavill about an awesome version of Superman while we were on set. You’re sitting around for hours, waiting for stuff to be built so I can put Henry in it, and throw him off a cliff, or freeze him to death. And we talked about a really awesome version of Superman.”

Discovery will have to consider whether Henry Cavill return as Superman or not

It is another thing to consider for the new management at Discovery, whether to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman or not. Meanwhile, you can watch him in The Witcher season 2 which is now streaming on Netflix.