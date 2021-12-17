Henry Cavill Is Trying Very Hard To Play Superman In The Flash

The movie which promises to change the future of the DCEU forever has a lot of big-name actors attached to it such as both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of Batman as well as newcomers like Sasha Calle as Supergirl. But it seems like Henry Cavill wants to be back as Superman in the Flash.

Henry Cavill on his Superman future

Henry Cavill wants his Superman in The Flash

According to scoopers at Giantfreakinrobot, Henry Cavill wants to return as Superman and the movie he wants to do that in is the multiverse introducing movie- The Flash. The Flash already has a lot of big superheroes involved, so adding Superman to that group will be increasing the hype for this movie.

Related: Dwayne Johnson Confirms Henry Cavill Isn’t Superman For His Black Adam

The Rock doesn’t know if Superman will return

According to scoopers at Giantfreakinrobot, Henry Cavill wants to return as Superman and the movie he wants to do that in is the multiverse introducing movie- The Flash. The Flash already has a lot of big superheroes involved, so adding Superman to that group will be increasing the hype for this movie. Although this is at odds with The Rock’s recent statements in which he revealed that he don’t know who his Superman will be. So it might be a good idea to introduce Superman in The Flash.

“So to me, there’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there” Johnson said in a recent interview.

EXCL: #TheWitcher star Henry Cavill had the sweetest way of greeting everyone on set while filming season 2: 'He is the most gentlemanly gentleman you can meet' https://t.co/XzTa9ROrXL — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) December 15, 2021

Andy Mushietti teases a deep story for Flash

Director Andy Muschietti teases shivers amid a multiverse of tones: “What you will see in Flash is a very deep, emotional story, but it’s also going to be very funny and a great epic adventure…[and] also terrifying sometimes.”

The Flash writer Christina Hodson who had previously written the DC movie Birds of Prey and is writing the Batgirl movie feels that Andy Mushietti is the perfect director to bring the Flash to the big screen. “He can jump from funny to scary to emotional really fast,” says Hodson. Although one of the many mysteries about the movie is we do not know who the villain in this movie is, Ezra Miller said there could be many, none or something more mysterious afoot. “Which is good for a villain, to have an air of mystery,” said Miller, “until they POP OUT!”

Geralt of Rivia himself – Henry Cavill – at #TheWitcher Season 2 premiere in Madrid! ⚔ pic.twitter.com/WJbeOLPfy7 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 9, 2021

A Risky Multiverse project

The whole project is a big risk. By trying to create a universe by eliminating the previous ones opens up the movie to a big divide with fans. Recent DC movies while having received positive reviews from critics have failed to impress audiences as The Suicide Squad was a box office disaster. With or without Superman, only time will tell how Andy Mushietti’s Flash becomes a success or a failure. The Flash releases on November 4, 2022. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill will be next seen in season 2 of the smash-hit Netflix series The Witcher which drops soon on Netflix on December 17th worldwide.