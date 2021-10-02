Henry Cavill Is The New Bond Villain In Making

After his meteoric rise to stardom with Zack Snyder’s DC film Man of Steel, Henry Cavill has gone from strength to strength. From collaborating with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible to leading a franchise on his own with The Witcher for Netflix, Cavill is an established star now. He also returned as Superman in the controversial Batman Vs Superman and Justice League of which a four-hour-long cut was released in which Cavill wore the famous Black suit. But if there is one role perfect for Cavill, it is James Bond.

Video Credits: James Bond 007

HENRY CAVILL WOULD BE OPEN FOR A ROLE IN THE JAMES BOND FRANCHISE

This is what Henry Cavill had to say about if he was offered a role in the James Bond franchise. “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further.” Broccoli and Wilson are the producers who oversee every James Bond franchise since the 1980s.

Even Henry Cavill seems keen to portray James Bond. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/fgwlMFD6PZ — The Movie Dweeb (@The_MovieDweeb) September 28, 2021

Henry Cavill definitely has the physical look for playing James Bond after Daniel Craig and has the right age to carry the franchise for the upcoming decade. While the Amazon-owned MGM studios might make radical changes to the James Bond franchise, the Man Of Steel actor is a safe bet to be cast as 007 or even a villain, as his role in Mission Impossible showed he can pull it off.

THE MAN FROM U.N.C.L.E FLAUNTS CAVILL’S SPY ABILITY

The Man from U.N.C.L.E featured Henry Cavill as a secret agent which closely resembled that of James Bond. He effortlessly plays the cool suave spy who even in the toughest moments can win his battles, which is essential while playing the British Secret Agent.

While the movie was a box office flop, the Superman actor’s performance was appreciated. He has the charm to play a secret spy who although troubled by his past but can move on and perform the biggest missions, like in this movie foiling an enemy mission to detonate a nuclear missile that would set back humanity for generations.

Henry Cavill says he would be very excited to play a James Bond villain.https://t.co/z9eh4XapiM pic.twitter.com/csGrRTsqpm — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 30, 2021

A SMASHING WITCHER

After doing big-budget movies he signed up for Netflix and he portrayed the gaming favourite monster hunter- Geralt Of Rivia aka The Witcher. The series was a huge hit and was immediately renewed for a second series.

The stakes are high for the second season as we will finally see the big war which was teased in the first series. It is shown at the end that Geralt meets his destiny- Ciri. Geralt and Ciri have a long thrilling adventure ahead of them which will most likely be shown in the upcoming season. The second season of The Witcher will globally debut on Netflix on December 17th,2021. He was also in Zack Snyder’s Justice League which was released on HBO Max on 18th March this year.