Henry Cavill In Talks To Be MCU’s Captain Britain Variant

The debut of Captain Britain in the MCU is not totally out of question. And Marvel might already have someone for the role.

While Captain America may be the only localized superhero with a clear connection to the US, he might have to share his localized character very soon. There is a possibility for Captain Britain to arrive at the MCU in the future. And we have reason to justify it.

A NEW SUPERMAN FOR DC

On May 5th (Henry Cavill’s birthday), 2021, Warner Bros. announced plans for a Superman reboot which will feature a Black actor as the new symbol of hope. The movie will be produced by J. J Abrams (Star Wars: Episode VII director) under his label Bad Robot along with Hannah Minghella. Marvel Comics writer and famous author Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script. DC’s in-development Superman Reboot 2021 will reportedly feature a Black actor as the iconic hero.

So if Henry’s Superman days are over for real, we would hold on to the little chance there is for him to join the MCU as Captain Britain. Henry’s British too!

CAPTAIN BRITAIN IN AVENGERS: ENDGAME

MCU movies are full of easter eggs and Avengers: Endgame is a worthy competitor. While it is way past the time for us to discuss all the easter eggs it had, we all missed one.

Steve Rogers catches a glimpse of Peggy Carter when he and Tony Stark go back in time to Camp Lehigh in 1970 to acquire the mind stone i.e. the Tesseract. In the scene, we see Peggy talking to a SHIELD agent. It is unclear what Peggy tells him. But thanks to Reddit users u/droideka75 and u/wolfthang88 (who detected Peggy’s words using a closed caption device), we finally know what she said. According to them, she mentions a supernatural phenomenon that was “not lightening”. She also said that an agent by the name of “Braddock” has not checked in yet.

There are high chances that this is Marvel’s under-the-radar way to provide a reference to Brain Braddock AKA Captain Britain. The mention of something “not lightening” also relates to Captain Britain. One of his powers is to fly at speeds beyond that of light which forms a force field around him that leaves a trail of its beam. This can easily be misunderstood as lightning. Fans have asked for Captain Britain for a long time now and Marvel finally answered to them with the reference showing that he does exist somewhere in the MCU.

However, it is also possible that Peggy refers to James Braddock, the father of Brian Haddock. This could be a way to set the Character on a smaller scale. James could be working for SHIELD in the 1970s and Brian could continue his father’s work. This could be a way for his origin story in the MCU.

MAN OF STEEL AS CAPTAIN BRITAIN?

Insider Daniel Ritchman claims that Marvel plans to “recruit” Henry Cavill, our very own Man of Steel, as Brian Braddock AKA Captain Britain. And although imagining Henry in a suit that isn’t Kryptonian will be tough, we would love to have him in the MCU, won’t we! Further, Small Screen went on to report that Cavill was indeed ‘in talks with the Marvel Studio in London’ and that he could be more interested in playing a variant of the character than Captain Britain himself. MCU recently, introduced Kang and Sylvie and many other Loki Variants that way. For now Halley Atwell’s Captain Carter in What If…? has much of Captain Britain vibe and the shield.

HISTORY IN THE COMICS

Marvel UK began in 1972 when Marvel decided to reach out to the overseas comics market. And thus it decided to start with something organic for the people of England. Thus, Captain Britain was born, by the hands of London-born writer Chris Claremont and art by America-born Herb Trimpe. The #1 (first issue) of Captain Britain hit the market in October 1976. He arrived in America, both in the comics and literally, in 1978, in Marvel Team-Up #65 and #66. Brian Braddock came to America as an exchange student, only to share his room with none other than Peter Parker. For this, writer Chris Claremont teamed up with artist John Byrne.