Henry Cavill Fought Netflix To Change Geralt For Season 2

Henry Cavill had to fight to include more accuracy to The Witcher character

Henry Cavill, who has openly told the world about his love for the Witcher lore, is a huge fan of the games itself. But now he has pushed for a change that will see Geralt of Rivia be closer to what the books show him as. And Netflix obliged!

The Witcher in 15 Minutes | Netflix

Cavill put himself in the shoes of Geralt – Virtually

Henry Cavill has gone all out with his Witcher series, but to become Geralt of Rivia he put himself through some tough tests during the lockdown-like playing the Witcher games on max difficulty settings, “I decided to put it on the hardest difficulty possible to play, which I’ve done before, and it was really quite stressful! I forgot quite how stressful it was,” he tells in a recent interview.

Related: The Witcher Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

Geralt will be more open in The Witcher season 2

Speaking about the creative process from season 2 of The Witcher, the Man of Steel actor reveals that he had fought hard to change an aspect of Geralt which he felt was integral to the character but had not translated that well into season 1, which was getting to know more about Geralt.

“This season, I really wanted to make sure that we represented the book’s Geralt more accurately, and that we saw him speak more. “I pushed really, really hard for that.” Does this mean he’s cheery? “I wouldn’t say cheery. He’s still Geralt of Rivia, but he’s definitely coming across as more of an intellectual.” (Sigh!) “It’s a hard life, monster hunting… I wouldn’t recommend it.”

While he is a man of few words in season 1, it seems like he will be more open and talk more in season 2, which is great as we will learn more about Geralt. As the series progresses we hope to get some character development and this seems like the next step in getting to know how Geralt truly is.

First season finale sets up a big war for The Witcher season 2

The first season ends with Ciri and Geralt finally meeting, which truly was his destiny. He protects her from attacks and wars after her parents aren’t there to protect her. She has to be saved for all of humanity and Geralt will take on the role of mentor for her.

Destiny is a beast. Watch the official trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, debuting December 17 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/3EjOINAcNi — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2021

North Vs South and Ciri and Geralt’s relationship will be the heart of the story

And on the other side, there is a huge war which is about to happen which will change the landscape forever. The North and South remain on war posturing, as confirmed in the October trailer, despite the events of Sodden Hill. Some of the scenes glimpses in that trailer suggest Yennefer herself might be the reason for giving up the secrets. Considering a second war with Nilfgaard breaks out in the narrative of the novels, we expect the television show may just turn the two conflicts into one – a war they can dramatize (budget permitting) as Ciri continues her training.

See you tomorrow for this and much more in Episode 4, 'Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials' #WitcherRewatch pic.twitter.com/uOnX24TjHQ — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 4, 2021

Henry Cavill has loved playing Geralt Of Rivia, a fan of the games from CD PROJEKT RED, his passion for the project shows when he speaks about the project. The first season of the series was a huge hit and was immediately renewed for a second and third season. The second season of The Witcher will globally debut on Netflix on December 17th,2021.