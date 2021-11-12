Henry Cavill Aspires To Do More Superman Movies Over Bond, Captain Britain And Witcher Roles

Henry Cavill still has some hope that one day he might get to do more Superman movies and tell more stories but it seems that he has moved on to more interesting projects.

WB and DC have done almost everything wrong since releasing the calamity that was 2017’s Justice League in which Henry Cavill’s face as Superman was unwatchable. But now even after five years when we have gotten the original four-hour cut of Justice League in which Henry Cavill’s Superman was the star of the show saving the league from Steppenwolf, there seems to be no resolution on his future in the DCEU.

Superman’s first Flight

Director Zack Snyder is keen on finishing his five-movie arc which will see Superman as the central figure in uniting all the earth’s heroes for the battle against Darkseid. Despite all the demand from the fans and the actor himself, WB seems to have no interest in making a Superman movie with Henry Cavill, further solidifying the incompetence of the studio.

Cavill still wants to Play Kal-el

Cavill is undeniably rumour mills’ favourite subject The Witcher actor has been rumoured to be Marvel’s Captain Britain, the next Bond and what not! And most of all fans are expecting him to reprise his Superman role once again. However, in a recent interview with THR where he was asked if he wanted to do more Superman movies he shared fans sentiments.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill says. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterwards — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening. He just killed the last remaining member of his species.”

While Henry Cavill is been a part of the DC Universe, there is one Marvel character he'd want to play: “I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do…” https://t.co/4psL3aOwRD pic.twitter.com/BBiJFJc861 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 11, 2021

Further adding, “That’s the choice he made at that moment, and he’ll never do that again. There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with a real feeling on the inside. As I always say, the cape is still in the closet.”

Fun fact about the scene that while they didn’t use Cavill’s highly emotional version of the take they did use an alternate take in Zack Snyder’s Justice League for the scene in which Superman is shocked and crying holding Lois Lane’s body while Darkseid puts his hands on his shoulder, possibly using the anti-life equation on him which leads to the Knightmare scene in Batman vs Superman in which Superman says to Batman that she was his world and he took her from him.

#TheWitcher and #Superman actor Henry Cavill looking back at his biggest roles, his secretive personal life and his franchise-filled future https://t.co/4psL3aOwRD pic.twitter.com/8RzXDUWFO2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2021

Here is what Man of Steel director Zack Snyder had to say about the time Henry wore Reeves’ suit for the test footage, “When you see the suit on the ground, it’s kind of shrivelled up, it’s just spandex, it looks like, oh God, that’s not going to be cool,” Snyder says. “Henry put it on in this trailer. And there’s a version of this where he comes out and is like, ‘I’m Superman!’ and you’re like, ‘OK, it’s Halloween.’ But Henry came out and even the crusty grips we hired for the test got quiet. Everybody was heart-attack serious. He had just the right energy. We were like, “Oh, he’s Superman. That’s what Superman looks like.’

It seems like everything was perfect for Superman but WB always finds a way to mess it up.