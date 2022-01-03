Hawkeye’s ‘Save Martha’ Moment Is Better Than Snyder’s Batman V Superman One

MCU’s Hawkeye comes with its own “Save Martha” scene which is undoubtedly more legit than the one in DCEU’s Batman V Superman.

MCU and DC fans often compare different events happening in respective universes. They even try to bring one superhero from each universe and compare their superpowers. This time MCU has given an open opportunity to all its fans to compare an event that has previously happened in DCEU’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and was now repeated in the recently released Hawkeye, called the Martha moment or scene.

The “Martha scene” in Batman v Superman is misunderstood cinema pic.twitter.com/g8msgdT00Q — Carter 🦍 (@H11mGuy) March 17, 2021

BvS’ Save Martha Moment

2016’s Batman V Superman had a sequence of scenes where Batman and Superman were fighting for their life. The fight was about to end with Batman killing Superman with a kryptonite spear when Kal-El says, Batman, must go and save “Martha.”

As soon as Bruce heard the name “Martha” he became extremely anxious and angry. In that anger when he found out that Superman’s mother’s name is the same as his mother, Martha, he gave up all his will to kill Superman.

When Bruce Wayne heard Martha, he had a major flashback where he realised what happened to his mom and why he became Batman in the first place. The moment was a callback to Bruce’s pain and anguish. Director Zack Snyder wanted to explore Batman’s trauma. Bruce realises he became Batman to end crime and not to kill anyone. So he throws away the Kryptonite spear and goes to save Martha.

Hawkeye brawls with Yelena

Before we go on to compare which Martha effect was better, if Hawkeye seriously overpowered Batman V Superman’s Martha effect, let’s have a look at what the finale of Hawkeye had to do with the Martha effect.

#Hawkeye spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

if you think about it, clint’s the shot yelena didn’t take pic.twitter.com/s9K6OA8t0y — k⚜️FLO’S DAY (@flossiepughs) December 22, 2021

Hawkeye’s finale brought Black Widow’s best friend, Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye and her sister, Yelena Belova face to face. They were in a serious brawl when Yelena stopped in the midst seeking some answers.

Yelena asks Clint what exactly happened to which he tells her that Natasha has always been the better one and so she defeated him and sacrificed herself to save all of them. Yelena, obviously not believing a single word Clint said, started beating him with violent blows. But, just when she was about to give the final blow, Clint started whistling.

Related: Chris Evans’ Captain America And Black Widow Scarlett Johansson Are Reuniting For Marvel’s Nomad

Hawkeye, Yelena And A Widows Farewell

The whistle was a secret call that Natasha and Yelena shared in their childhood. Yelena couldn’t believe Clint knew that. When she surprisingly asked him how he knew the whistle, he told her that Natasha talked about her a lot and let him on this secret. Yelena finally believed him, which saved Clint’s life and gave a tribute to Black Widow.

She nailed her Save Martha moment for sure.



Yelena: WHY DID YOU WHISTLE!? #Hawkeye https://t.co/A5mQJXYrrj pic.twitter.com/I9AbJ80tf5 — K-Dots Sanctum (Elite Saiyan Nigga / They) (@DotsCaptain) December 24, 2021

Why Hawkeye’s emotional scene work?

Given Batman V Superman’s Save Martha moment lacked a vital connection the scene’s impact is much lighter when compared to Hawkeye’s. So much violence just ending for the sake of the same name doesn’t make much sense. Though the fans try to understand the soft corner Bruce must have had for his mom and that might have given him a strong flashback. The entire thing was based on fortune, that their mothers shared the same name.

BvS’ Martha moment would have held a different meaning if we had the fortune of watching the standalone Batman movie that Ben Affleck Was set to direct and act in. Without a backstory, the moment feels bland and polarise fans.

Marvel encontró su momento Martha en Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/Ddj0EIVg3s — Antonio Guerrero (@guerrero_sa) December 24, 2021

While in Hawkeye it made so much sense, as Natasha was someone both of them knew and loved. They even said towards the end of the fight how they both loved Natasha. Remembering a secret whistle that two sisters share is a huge thing and it shows the amount of trust Natasha had in Clint. So, the scene makes all the sense in the world.

Out of all our favourite OG Avengers Natasha never got a proper send-off. Clint’s guilt to let go of Natasha on Vormir has been an underlying theme of the show. While explaining to Yelena what happened Clint too was overcoming his own ‘survivor’s guilt’. Both Renner and Pugh deliver the said scene in all honesty in turn grieving with the fans and giving a proper farewell to the Black Widow who saved the universe.