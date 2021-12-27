Hawkeye Finale Is Proof Of Marvel’s Struggle With The Character

Hawkeye episode 6 leaves expectations unanswered with its incomplete clarifications about Clint Barton, Kate Bishop and more.

Episode 6 of Hawkeye drops Clint Barton and Kate Bishop from the very height to which the whole series took them. A flawed ending to what could have been a new direction. Till episode 5, Hawkeye had us somehow continue watching it. Despite being clearly boring, it did have a merry tune to it, thanks to the look and feel of Christmas. From episodes 1 to 5, the only build-up was how and when Hawkeye would pass on his baton to Kate Bishop. All other plotlines were seemingly less cared for.

For instance, Maya’s past was barely explored. The character of Kingpin wasn’t established even a little bit. (You will have to watch three whole seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil to catch up). Yelena Belova had an abrupt appearance. The character of Jack Duquesne aka The Swordsman was also barely touched. And what’s more, episode 6 gave us a musical in the form of a mid-credit scene. This is what was the most disappointing. It makes sense for even the director to doubt himself. Although we cannot really hold him responsible, if not blame, as it is up to the heads at Marvel to decide how an MCU series will end. But the question remains as to why they took this step.

But let’s begin from the beginning of the end.

The Christmas Ruckus

From the very beginning of Hawkeye, Christmas was upheld. So it only makes sense for the climax to occur on Christmas Eve. All the separate plot points converge at this juncture. Clint Barton and Kate Bishop show off their partnership skills that would pave the way for the duo’s future in the MCU. Kate confronts her mother Eleanor for the killing of Armand. Clint comes face to face with Natasha’s sister, Yelena. Kate meets Kingpin. Maya Lopez comes out of darkness about her father’s planned death. All these events literally revolve around the Christmas tree.

#Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas says that he was "slightly conflicted" about the post-credits scene: "Like a fan, I'm like, 'The people, they want to see something, they want to know what's coming next. Is this going to disappoint?'" Full quote: https://t.co/r2az874u5F pic.twitter.com/nMwdsz6Mn6 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 24, 2021

Confrontation with Truth

Both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop underwent a confrontation with truth in episode 6 of Hawkeye. Clint always held himself responsible for Natasha’s death. And it took Yelena to make him accept the fact that Natasha would sacrifice herself no matter what. In telling Yelena that Natasha sacrificed herself, Clint tells himself this truth.

On the other hand, we have Kate Bishop who confronts her mother Eleanor for her connection with Kingpin. She understands that her mother was responsible for Armand’s death and holds her accountable for it. As much underrated as the scene was shown to be, one can only imagine the weight it carries. A daughter arresting her mother on Christmas is no less than a nightmare.

However, Kate accepts the truth which she even spoke about with Clint. Being a hero is for anyone brave enough to do the right thing no matter the cost. Now, she may not be a hero for getting her mother arrested. But deep within, we understand what she must have gone through during those moments. Yet Hawkeye episode 6 doesn’t explore this at all. The scene we are talking about is of just a minute and around 5 seconds. Let’s admit, the creators could have provided some more time to the mother-daughter conversation.

Where is Hawkeye Headed?

Kingpin manages to escape from the scene where he faced Kate Bishop. Later, we see Maya holding a gun in front of him. And then we hear a gunshot but we don’t see who fired the bullet. What does this mean? Maya cannot really kill her uncle, can she? So that means she didn’t shoot him. And it is highly unlikely for them to work together. So Maya will part ways. As for her whereabouts, we do not have any info.

As for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, it seems that their Christmas has finally come to fruition. Clint comes back home to his wife and kids and Kate gets to celebrate Christmas with her favourite superhero. A merry ending this is no doubt but what comes after is what matters. We do not get any message of Hawkeye’s return or Kate’s either. There is no true post-credit scene that will connect Hawkeye to the other upcoming MCU movies and/or shows. And all we can do is wait for the duo or either of them to turn up in the future.