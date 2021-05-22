Another Royal Scandal: Netflix’s Diana Film Sparks Fears Of A Harry-Meghan Fallout

Harry and Meghan could be ‘driven apart’ by new revelations about Diana.

Highlights

After all the controversies and gossip that came with the hit show “The Crown”, Netflix is now releasing an exploded TV film on the late Princess Diana.

More secrets will be unveiled about Diana along with an insight into who she was and busting of popular myths.

However, the revelations set to emerge from Netflix’s Diana: In Her Own Words could drive apart her son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Oprah Drama

According to Burrell, the unreleased documentary on Netflix, a sequel to ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’, will leave Harry anxious and uncomfortable about his recent actions. Specifically, his and Meghan’s decision to step out from the house of Windsor. Furthermore, their decision to disapprove of the royal family ways in their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Royal family has faced constant squabbles since the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Sources say the palace is still really upset with the interview since the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and the new TV film might add to their present PR woes.

Watch: Princess Diana Reacts To Charles’ Jealousy | Diana: In Her Own Words | Netflix

As reported by the Daily Mail, more secrets will be revealed about Diana. The TV film will give viewers much more of an insight into who she really was. In the unreleased audio recordings, the late Princess of Wales is heard saying that she tried to abort the baby deliberately by throwing herself down a flight of stairs when she was pregnant with Prince Williams. In another sentence, she allegedly revealed her husband Charles wished that Prince Harry had been a girl.

Revelations in Diana: In Her Own Words

Around that time, she was extremely paranoid – she believed she was being bugged by the press and followed. Burrell comments that Diana extricated herself from the royal life and was in the process of re-establishing herself as an independent women when she was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The documentary DIANA: IN HER OWN WORDS answers much of what you’re asking pic.twitter.com/85gFfVir7h — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 1, 2020

Burrell added that the Netflix TV film on Diana could create conflicting interests between Meghan and Harry. Prince Harry hates the fact that his mother was always exploited. The upcoming Netflix documentary about his mother would no doubt cement those feelings. If Meghan views Diana as her role model and feels that she can relate to her late mother-in-law, then things may become awkward between her and Prince Harry after the new revelations.

Related: Netflix’s Diana Documentary: There’s More To It Than Meets The Eye

Royal Experts Says

The royal experts have recently observed that back in the royal family in England, Kate Middleton is even more confident and self-assured. She recently revamped her social-media presence to convey a more warm and appealing image, similar to the appeal for which Princess Diana was so famous and celebrated.

The royal commentator Duncan Larcombe gave his comments to OK magazine that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge is geared up to severe her connections further with Meghan and Harry so as to be adored by the public like Diana. Larcombe also mentioned that Meghan and Harry are trying to compete with Prince William and Kate through their Archewell Foundation.

Watch: Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge’s New YouTube Channel

Video Credits: YouTube

Since their departure from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed multi-million pounds deals with Netflix and Spotify so as to produce documentaries, docs-series, feature films, scripted shows, children’s programming and podcasts. The Sussexes also confirmed a multi-year partnership with Procter & Gamble.

Harry and Meghan have shown that modern royalty will only survive if it is absolutely at the cutting edge of social media and their profiles play into the narrative of the cult of the celebrity royal commentator Duncan Larcombe

Meanwhile, as the royal couple awaits the birth of their second child this summer, socialite and model lady Victoria Hervey anticipated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage wouldn’t last too long. attributing it to their short courtship period.

However, the new documentary that is to be aired on Netflix will supposedly include videotapes of Diana that were made by royal author Andrew Morton when he wrote the biography of the late princess in 1992. The TV film will bring in more comparisons between the two royal ladies that could divide Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apart.