Grammys 2021: Top 10 Show Stopping Moments From Awards Night Highlight Reel

It might have been a product of necessity, but Grammys 2021 was a new invention for awards nights — so jaw-dropping, eye-popping, gripping and engrossing was the entire affair.

The 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 was unlike any celebration of art and music we’ve ever witnessed before. Winding up a year for music where bringing hope to the world was paramount, the historic awards ceremony was devoid of the gala ambience and audience frenzy. However, the rethought version of Grammys in 2021 was better than what could have been asked for. In fact, its right up there in terms of the artistic potential on display. The more banal aspects like entries and exits, filler jokes and jibes were missing… and it was a relief.

Highlights from the 63rd Grammy Awards Night 2021

The performers at the Grammys 2021 featured the likes of HAIM, Black Pumas, Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Lil Baby. But the standout performers were Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Taylor Swift (as always), BTS and the world’s favourite crooner Harry Styles. The best part was that the acts overshadowed the awards, and that’s precisely what the doctor of symphony had ordered.

Here are the Top 10 Most Memorable Moments from the Grammy Awards Night 2021:

Harry Styles’ Boa Act

Harry Styles’ Boa stole the show at Grammys 2021

On his Grammy debut, Harry Styles stole the show right in the opening act with one of the hottest moments of the Grammys. Quite certainly the best dressed act of the evening, the 27-year-old actor stole the show sizzling on the stage with “Watermelon Sugar”. But it was Harry’s feather boa that stole the show. Dressed in leather, sporting the boa on his neck and using it as a dance prop sometimes. Harry then they it onto the floor (which substituted for crazy Grammy Audience), only to pick it up again. Harry then stood with the boa around his neck, admiring Billie Eilish (& other artists).

Harry Styles also took home a Grammy for the Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar.”

The Understated Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Eddie Van Halen, the man who redefined how the guitar is played, died at the age of 65 in October 2020. As part of the “In Memoriam” segment of the Grammys, a 15-second tribute was given to the rockstar where his Frankenstrat guitar was displayed all alone on stage under a spotlight with EVH’s hit solo “Eruption” in the background. The fans saw the tribute as too meagre for a stellar, genre-defining artist like Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie Van Halen’s guitar on stage alone is just so sad. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZA0Vab5DgN — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 15, 2021

However, in the Haim and Black Pumas performance of “The Steps” and “Colors”, respectively, a shreddy guitar solo also felt for some like an “unspoken tribute” to Van Halen.

First Glimpse of Taylor’s Wildest Dreams

In an ad for upcoming Disney movie Spirit Untamed, Taylor Swift fans were treated to a surprise in the perfect way as they got a teasing glimpse of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her own hit song, titled “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”.

Watch: Disney’s Spirit Untamed trailer featuring Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)

The incredibly famous song “Wildest Dreams” was originally a part of the 1989 album that Taylor Swift released seven years ago in 2014.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Beyonce Worship

Megan reveals how Beyonce unknowingly guided her to success

On winning the Best Rap Performance for her song “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion had the opportunity to be shoulder to shoulder with her idol Beyoncé. And she didn’t hold back. In an emotional speech, Megan exclaimed how as a young girl she worshipped Destiny’s Child, the trio of Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

Meghan revealed her motto: ’What Would Beyoncé Do’ — but let me make it a little ratchet.”

Lionel Richie honors Kenny Rogers

American Singer-Songwriter Kenny Rogers died in March 2020. His dear friend Lionel Richie paid Rogers a fitting tribute during the Grammys’ In Memoriam segment in one of the most emotional moments. Richie sang “Lady,” the song he wrote for Kenny Rogers.

Post-Malone’s Guitar Hero Story

Grammys 2021 gave us one more music fun fact for the ages. Beginning his performance of “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” with an anecdotal intro, Post Malone revealed how the music video game Guitar Hero was the inspiration behind him pursuing a music career.

Billie Eilish is over Ariana Grande, now its Megan

Billie Eilish is making a niche for herself in how to be humble. And its developing into quite a perceivable pattern. In Grammys 2020, Eilish, at her gracious best, claimed that the award’s more deserved recipient would be one of her music heroes. The script for the Album of the Year winner in 2021 remained the same. Only thing, the music hero that Eilish thinks should have won changed from Ariana Grande to Megan Thee Stallion.

BTS Dynamite from Seoul Rooftop

For BTS, Grammys are like heist, lightening quick cameos that leave lasting impacts. However, this time the global BTS army got the performance which the Korean boy band long owed them. From top of a Seoul rooftop, BTS exploded with their number one global hit “Dynamite.”

Watch: BTS 2021 Grammys Performance

Can Censor, Can’t Stop Megan and Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t just a top winner at the Grammys but also the hottest performer in a long list of artists. Megan performed “Body” and “Savage”. But the explicit quotient went up a notch when Cardi B jumped into the fray with “WAP”. The censoring was comical to say the least. Nevertheless, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion turned the mercury up and raging with the most amazing performance of the Grammys 2021.

Sinatra, Simon, Wonder, Swift

11-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift made history once again.

Coming into the Grammy Awards night, everyone knew what was to come for Taylor Swift. Nevertheless, fans across the globe loved every bit of her act and then when she made history. Swift won her third Album of the Year Grammy becoming the first woman in the history of the Grammys to achieve the feat. The award that Swift won for her album Folklore, places her in esteemed company alongside Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Sinatra.