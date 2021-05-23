Gaza Aftermath, Congo’s Volcanic Skies, 20 Hollywood Blockbusters In 60 Days — The World This Week

Australian targets only keeping the “good mouse”, India battles Black Fungus epidemic on top of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tesla accused as the “Invisible Killer” in China – the top developing news stories from around the world this week.

Highlights – The World This Week

21 Ultra-Marathon runners die as extreme weather conditions hit a 100K cross-country mountain race in China. DR Congo evacuates the city of Goma after volcano eruption at Mt Nyiragongo, 10 kms away. Gaza slowly crawls back to life amid UN brokered ceasefire. But uncertainty remains amid Israel-Hamas hostility. As India battles the pandemic amid nationwide spread, another epidemic is emerging. Doctors blame it on panic Covid-19 patient treatment. Meanwhile, Australians are battling a plague of mice gnawing away at its bumper harvest as the government hatches an extermination plan. Another Royal family scandal but this time the spotlight is one the misdoings of media giant BBC. Tesla’s woes in China are mounting. This time, its a viral video of an angsty customer. The summer is here and Hollywood has big blockbuster plans for fully-inoculated fans.

Running is supposed to be an all-weather sport. There are sprinters, long-distance runners, ironmen, marathoners and “ultra-marathoners”. The last ones are those that run, be it extreme weather. Yet, in China these high-altitude runners found out that even extreme has its limits as hail, freezing rain and high winds killed 21 ultra-marathoners during a 100-kilometre cross-country mountain race in the Baiyin City in northwestern province Gansu.

#China 🇨🇳



Extreme weather kills 21 #ultramarathon runners in a 100-kilometer (62-mile) mountain race—the high-altitude Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon—in Gansu province.https://t.co/yVI57T74tW There were reportedly some 172 participants in the race. 🙏@jenniCNN reports. — 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) May 23, 2021

In other news, DR Congo’s most dangerous volcano Mt Nyiragongo saw eruption late Saturday night for the first time since 2002. Congolese are already fleeing far from Goma city which is 10 kms from the site of eruption. The government has started evacuating the city bordering Rwanda. Red skies, sulphur smell and flowing lava from Mt Nyiragongo volcano eruption has put both Rwanda and DR Congo on red alert. The lava is headed towards the Goma Airport.

An active shield volcano #Nyiragongo in the Virunga Mountains of DR Congo erupts pic.twitter.com/D4tduyOATQ — Musabyimana Joseph (@josemiee2010) May 22, 2021

A video of images and clips from Mt. Nyiragongo eruption awaits you at the end of this article.

Hi Readers,

I’m Chitresh Sehgal, the Editor here and this is the weekly DKODING Newsletter – The World This Week.

11 days of terror end: Gaza on tenterhooks amid uncertain ceasefire

Israel has thanked the US for its support and blamed the violence completely on Hamas.

After 11 days of aerial warfare between Hamas and Israeli military forces that erupted on May 10, the people of Gaza are crawling back to some form of normality. Cafés and shops are opening across war-torn strip scattered with debris of fallen buildings.

Palestinian families in Gaza whose homes were destroyed in Israeli air raids, returned to salvage what they can ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYaZuHlKdN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 23, 2021

The ceasefire formalized once the United States finally backed the resolution after a week of blocking drafts. Finally putting out a statement on Saturday, the UN Security Council urged both sides to full adhere to the ceasefire. The US lent its support to the ceasefire resolution only after the UNSC agreed to remove a paragraph that condemned the violence. In a statement, Israel thanked the US for its support and placed the full blame for the conflict on Hamas.

There’s immediate need of a concentrated global focus on humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The conflict has left at least 248 Palestinians including 66 children and 12 in Israel including one child dead. More than 6,000 Gaza citizens are estimated to have become homeless due to the recent violence.

“Invisible Killer” – Tesla’s problematic affair with China intensifies

Tesla’s woes in China continue with an angry viral customer and an alleged parking ban move by the government.

Elon Musk’s EV company can’t seem to decode China. Tesla is again at loggerheads with Chinese media and state officials, this time over safety concerns. The allegation is that Tesla’s brakes don’t work and arose from a video of a ranting lady at the Shanghai Auto show that went viral.

The woman standing atop a Tesla Model 3 criticized the company’s quality-control, with the words “Invisible Killer” and “The Brakes Don’t Work” printed on her t-shirt. Tesla has identified her as “a customer who has complained about a brake failure in her car that she claims led her father to crash.”

Meanwhile, Chinese government officials have been ordered “not to park their Tesla cars inside official compounds”, in at least 2 locations in Beijing and Shanghai due to “security concerns over cameras.”

These are worrying developments for Elon Musk with China, the world’s biggest auto market, accounts for 30 percent of the cars that Tesla sells.

Amid Covid Chaos, Fungus Epidemic hits India

Amid Covid-19 chaos, India now has a new epidemic to deal with: The Black Fungus.

While the second Covid-19 wave’s official toll has been subsiding in India, another medical emergency is arising: Mucormycosis, commonly called the Black Fungus. It is infecting Covid-19 patients whose immune systems have been weakened. Black fungus causes blackening of skin, vision impairment, chest pain, breathing issues and coughing blood.

Doctors are blaming the Black Fungus spread on the panic use of steroids on Covid-19 patients.

At least 219 people have died of the disease. Around 7,250 cases have been reported across the country. The government has directed surveillance of the rare fungal disease in Covid-19 patients and declared Mucormycosis an epidemic.

For Australia, “The only good mouse is a dead mouse,”

The Australian government plans to get rid of the Mouse plague terrorizing New South Wales residents.

That’s how Australia’s deputy prime minister described the governments intentions to deal with the mice situation in New South Wales. Mice which have exponentially grown in population since 2020 have been on rampage, gnawing at crops worth hundreds of million in eastern Australia. Now with winter approaching, the plague is heading towards Australian’s homes to shelter from the cold, and find food in the kitchens and barns.

"The only good mouse is a dead mouse," Australia's deputy prime minister declared this week, as New South Wales stepped up its war on mice with a plan to poison the plague infesting large parts of the state. https://t.co/Tkp4PvYbJ8 — CNN International (@cnni) May 21, 2021

The government has decided to end the plague before this terrorizing prospect takes place. It announced the decision of poisoning rat-infested areas of the country with 5,000 liters of what it claims to be “one of the world’s strongest mice-killing chemicals.”

However, the mass laying of chemical poison plan is drawing the ire of environmentalists who to could poison food crops and also prove fatal to local fauna.

Australia’s mouse plague is being blamed on the bumper harvest created by the heavy rainfall in 2020. The abundant crop has created ideal environment for mice to thrive.

BBC left embarrassed for 1997 Princess Diana Interview

BBC has been left embarrassed for wrongdoings related to its conduct in the 1995 Princess Diana tell-all interview.

BBC’s rare tell-all royal interview coup with a distraught Princess Diana drew more than 23 million viewers at the time. Now the legendary media house has been left red-faced for following short of the journalistic ethical code.

“Dark day for the BBC, how will they ever recover” says every single tabloid press that hounded Diana. — Chimene Suleyman (@chimenesuleyman) May 21, 2021

A former UK Supreme Court judge released a report after a six-month investigation which condemned BBC and journalist Martin Bashir for using “fake documents and false pretences to score the interview with Diana”. The report called BBC’s internal investigation into the issue as “woefully ineffective.”

"What the BBC did to Diana was horrendous" – people who haven't been able to shut the fuck up about Meghan Markle for the last four years. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 21, 2021

The 1995 BBC Princess Diana interview can be compared to the recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview. It came a year after Prince Charles has acknowledged his infidelity.

Theatres Reopen: Here’s a list of Summer Blockbusters coming your way

Hollywood has planned 20 Summer Blockbusters for June and July 2021.

Audience worldwide getting their jabs and multiplexes and single-screens have raised their curtains. Inoculated moviegoers are excited and Hollywood has a lot to offer. Here’s a list of 20 potential blockbusters coming your way this summer June and July.

Movie Release Date Disney’s Cruella May 28 A Quiet Place Part II May 28 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It June 4 Samaritan June 4 Spirit Untamed June 4 In The Heights June 11 The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard June 16 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway June 18 Fast & Furious: F9 June 25 Zola June 30 The Forever Purge July 2 Black Widow July 9 Space Jam: A New Legacy July 16 Cinderella July 16 The Night House July 16 Snake Eyes July 23 Jungle Cruise July 30 Old July 30 Stillwater July 30 The Green Knight July 30 Source: The Hollywood Reporter

This summer is ‘hot’ in Hollywood!

Hollywood’s Biggest Blockbusters in Summer 2021

Finally, here’s a video giving a glimpse of the red skies and lava spewing Mt Nyiragongo volcano eruption in DR Congo.