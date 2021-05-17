Biden’s Economic Blues, Schrodinger’s Cat On Mars & Snyder’s Zombies On Netflix — The World This Week

From the Gaza mayhem and Covid-19 outdoing Southeast Asia’s A-grade response to Meghan and Harry’s latest jibe at the Royal Family –– the top developing news stories from around the world this week.

Life that we find on Mars might not be novelty, let alone an alien form. As Israel continues with aerial strikes on Gaza, its continued action is causing more civilian casualty than damage to Hamas leadership. Joe ‘the optimist’ Biden claims America is on the recovery path, but economic numbers don’t back the US president’s word. Southeast Asian countries fared better than the rest of the world in their Covid-19 response. But a new wave may be undoing the good work. The British Royal Family’s cultural nightmare intensified as Harry and Meghan follow the explosive Oprah interview with an effervescent podcast comment. Zombie are in Las Vegas and its not going to be a glittering sight, director Zack Snyder has confirmed Army of the Dead’s agenda.

We haven’t found life on Mars, or have we? That’s precisely what’s unfolded as a consequence of our decades of Martian explorations – comparison to Schrodinger’s Cat being a fair categorization. Over the years, humans have spent more than 30 landers and orbiters to Mars. Among our queries, traces of life on the Red Planet tops all curiosity. It turns out we’ve been shedding out own life on Mars.

Despite careful decontamination of spacecrafts, humans have left several microbes on the Martian surface over the years. Now, as per geneticist Christopher Mason, we know which of these microbial lifeforms may have survived.

A video on this human transmitted life on Mars awaits you at the end of this article.

Defiant Israel’s final solution for Hamas at the cost of Civilian Lives

PM Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel will continue with aerial strikes targeting Hamas targets in Gaza despite mounting civilian death toll.

Sunday was the worst day of the violence. While the latest Israeli air strike on Gaza caused 42 casualties, the total human toll now stands at over 200 dead and nearly 1250 injured. Most of them are Palestinians.

A defiant prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel will continue with the military action for as long as necessary, blatantly disregarding the civilian casualties, nearly half of which are women and children.

We are acting now, for as long as necessary, to restore calm… It will take time, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

At the latest UN Security Council meet, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled” and feared the prospect of the conflict descending into “an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis.” Guterres also expressed displeasure at Israel’s action of raising the Gaza residential tower that housed offices of international media. Unmoved by international pressure, Israel has said it was a “perfectly legitimate target” and has evidence of the tower being of strategic interest to Hamas. Associated Press’ executive editor Sally Buzbee has called for an independent investigation.

After providing advance warning to civilians & time to evacuate, IDF fighter jets struck a multi-story building containing Hamas military intelligence assets.



The building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hides behind and deliberately uses as human shields. pic.twitter.com/zeDjEquePD — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Iran is continuing with disproportionate show of strength as its Iron Dome continues to humble Hamas’ listless rocket barrages. Israel has unwavering support of the most important voice of all, the US President. Despite expressing grave concern over the violence now in its 10th day and media safety, Joe Biden still holds up Israel’s “right to defend itself”.

🇺🇸🇦🇱🇦🇺🇦🇹🇧🇦🇧🇷🇧🇬🇨🇦🇨🇴🇨🇾🇨🇿🇬🇪🇩🇪🇬🇹🇭🇳🇭🇺🇮🇹🇱🇹🇲🇩🇳🇱🇲🇰🇵🇾🇸🇮🇺🇦🇺🇾

Thank you for resolutely standing with 🇮🇱 and supporting our right to self defense against terrorist attacks. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 15, 2021

America feels Economic Blues, Biden struggles to explain Why

Biden has the confidence of his supporters but isn’t getting any love from the US economy.

Democrat Joe Biden had a good first 100 days in the office. But America’s recent dismal showing in numbers is giving him “heartburn”. US Government’s economic data from last week is not encouraging – higher-than-expected inflation, sluggish job creation but low unemployment claims.

This is our moment to build an economy that works for everyone — not just the super-wealthy and giant corporations.



Let’s get it done. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 14, 2021

Nevertheless, experts expect fluctuations on America’s tough road to economic recovery. But the trouble is, the Biden administration’s mixed messaging is failing to inspire confident in markets and people. The path ahead for the US economy is not as rosy as the optimistic president may make it seem.

Covid-19 Spooks Southeast Asia, undoes a year of pandemic control

The pandemic had been in control for Southeast Asia so far. But now its spreading untamed.

Outside China, Thailand was the first country to report a confirmed case of Covid-19 in January 2020. In more than a year since, the Southeast Asian country performed admirably keeping community spread under control reporting just 5000 Covid-19 cases in 2020. But today, its caseload has intensified eighteen-fold to 90,000. Thailand’s plight is shared by Vietnam, Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The region fears a wave similar to the one which has engulfed the Indian subcontinent. Many of the Southeast Asian nations border India’s immediate eastern neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar, all of which are reeling under Covid’s rampage. With similar under-funded healthcare infrastructure lacking adequate hospital beds, doctors, ventilators and oxygen, Southeast Asia could be in for a nightmarish month ahead.

Meghan-Harry vs Queen is on, again! This time about Prince Charles’ Parenting Methods

From Meghan vs Queen, its Harry vs Charles now.

After the havoc that the Oprah “tell-some” interview wreaked in the living quarters of the Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry has decided to keep the fire alive with another bombshell. Meghan Markle’s runaway prince husband recently took an ugly jibe at the royal family’s parenting style on the “Armchair Expert” mental wellness podcast on May 13 alongside host Dax Shepard. Here’s the podcast embedded for you:

The British royals are still trying to make sense of the March 8 Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey that almost sparked a cultural storm in the UK. Now, Harry has likened the Royal Family affair as “living in a zoo” and the “Truman Show”. He also criticized his father, Prince Charles, for his parenting methods which were behind the Prince of Wales treating his younger son “the way he was treated”.

How many more times is this spoiled brat going to publicly trash the Dad who's bankrolled him his entire life? https://t.co/CLwjh6cy6C — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 13, 2021

While there hasn’t been an official statement from the Palace, sources from inner circles feel that Harry and Meghan are trying to make their new careers by talking about their previous life as royalty.

They appear to be making careers of talking about their previous ones. It is not helpful. A source from British Royal Family’s inner circles, quoted by The Daily Mail

Superhero scripter Zack Snyder’s return to Zombie Kingdom takes the undead to the Sin City

Zack Snyder is back to revolutionize the Zombie genre after 17 years with Army of the Dead.

Hollywood director Zack Snyder is not new to the zombie culture but his last stint was 17 years ago. The Dawn of the Dead is a cult film and did well. But since then, the filmmaker has explored other genres including the superhero frenzy including DC’s Justice League. Now he has decided to bring some hungry undead folks to the streets of Las Vegas with Army of the Dead.

We have high-roller zombies, pilot zombies, dealers, chefs… All things Vegas in zombie form. Zack Snyder on the Army of the Dead 2021

As per Snyder, in 2004 the zombie destination was shopping malls so Sin City becomes the “next frontier”. The high-octane action-packed thriller promises take the genre to the next level as zombies devour Vegas. The movie features action star Dave Bautista and Bollywood acting sensation Huma Qureshi. Here’s the Army of the Dead trailer:

Fan of the genre of not, you can’t miss this!

Back to the human delivered life on Mars.

Comparison to Schrodinger’s Cat is a fair categorization for the Human quest for life on Mars.

Here’s a video explaining how microbes on Earth can end up on the surface of Mars and how some of them can survive.

