Gal Gadot To Return As Wonder Woman In Shazam: Fury Of Gods

Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman career has been in jeopardy ever since the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 2 turned out to be a massive disappointment and a box office failure. But as she still is DCEU’s wonder woman, she might be getting an interesting cameo in an upcoming DC film.

Wonder Woman’s cameo in Shazam 2

Scoopers at Illuminerdi have claimed that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will have a cameo in Shazam 2 which is now titled Shazam: Fury of the gods. DC has tried to create a more interconnected DC film franchise but has failed at every step since the original DCEU architect Zack Snyder left the franchise. But now it looks like Walter Hamada, the current DC president is taking these small steps to make the new slate look more connected to each other.

Damn, some big (true) leaks are getting out re #Shazam and #DoctorStrange2



After #NoWayHome

do all of you STILL want to know these movies beat for beat…? 🤔 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 20, 2021

Wonder Woman might be a perfect cameo for Shazam as she might be able to help Shazam and his Shazam family take down the gods which he will face as she is an old god herself (Darkseid and his allies being the new gods).

Walter Hamada’s strategic hiring of allied horror directors

It has been a long wait to see the sequel for Shazam. The first instalment arrived back in 2019 directed by horror filmmaker David F Sandberg. This was one of the first films made by Hamada’s DC regime and showcased the radical change in the direction of the new DCEU.

Shazam was optimistic, funny, and had a good amount of fun, but somehow it didn’t manage to gather audiences as much as Nolan and Snyder managed to. Or even to the degree Patty Jenkins and James Wan managed with Wonder Woman and Aquaman respectively.

The film only earned around 350 million worldwide. But turns out that was enough to make a second Shazam movie with Sandberg returning. Hamada has used most of the Horror filmmakers he used to work with at New Line- James Wan with Aquaman, David Sandberg with Shazam, and now Andy Mushietti with The Flash.

Zachary Levi feels the Shazam 2 is better than the first

Levi said in a recent interview, “I will say that I genuinely — and this is not just lip service — I’m really proud of the first one, I think we made a really, really good movie. I think the second one is better. I think that we had more time, we had more budget.” Further adding, “We had, essentially, the entire cast returning, and we all knew our characters a little bit more; we could kind of sit into them a little bit more. The action’s great, the comedy’s great, the relationships are great.”

The Shazam sequel is doing what I wanted from the Wonder Woman sequel https://t.co/2j7EyjqzZt — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 16, 2021

Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman is up in the air

While Shazam and its supporting characters like Black Adam seem to have a nice future in DCEU, one of the original members has a problem and that is Wonder Woman. After the disaster of Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins has lost her Star Wars movie as well as her Cleopatra movie. So with a director on a downward trend, it is hard to imagine the current DC regime greenlighting a third Wonder Woman movie. That decision will be taken by the new Discovery regime. Meanwhile, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (with Wonder Woman) is scheduled to hit theatres on June 2, 2023.