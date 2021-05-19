Bella Hadid’s Palestine To Gal Gadot’s Israel — Hollywood Divided Over Gaza

Hadid sisters received huge support while Rihanna faced fury for sitting on the fence. Trevor Noah decided to be objective. Wonder Woman upset fans.

Highlights

The unrest, violence, and destruction that the world has seen in the past few days against Palestinians in Israel and the torrent of airstrikes and rocket launches in Gaza and Tel Aviv is heart-wrenching. This bloodshed war has caused the death of nearly 200 people as Israel has intensified its attack against Hamas. The situation has instantly become an international news agenda. Unsurprisingly, several celebrities have expressed their concern and thoughts regarding the prevailing situation in Gaza.

With protests happening around the world, the violence has taken a serious turn along with several videos of buildings flattened but airstrikes. Incursions of Al-Aqsa Mosque are surfacing all over social media. On both sides Palestine and Israel, celebrities and activists have started to pour in with their call to action requests and messages of solidarity on various social media platforms.

“It’s free Palestine till Palestine is free!!!”

American model Bella Hadid, whose father is a Palestinian has expressed her angst over the existing violence while supporting the Palestinians through her Instagram account. The actor also voiced her support for Palestinians by joining thousands of crowds in Brooklyn while waving the Palestinian flag. To that, her sister Gigi Hadid also took to social media voicing her concern about the situation of Palestinians in Gaza.

“One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT, women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up. You cannot pick and choose whose human rights matter more.” Bella Hadid, American model

Hadid’s thoughts have won the hearts of many activists and celebrities right from Melly Goeslaw, Halimah Sadia Khan, Aysel Khaled, Olivia Culpo, praising the model for the support.

Wonder Woman backlashed

Gal Gadot received criticism for leaving Palestine out of her message.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who is famed for her role in Wonder Woman has been heavily criticized on social media when she dropped the name of Palestine and referred to as a neighbor and expressed that “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation”. The actress has her roots in Israel and has served the Israel army during the 2006 Lebanon war. Thus, the reaction from her supporting Israel was much anticipated.

While sharing a series of tweets, actor Mark Ruffalo with #GazaUnderAttack demands sanctions on Israel to free Palestine. The actor also shared a petition while calling out all the international leaders to impose necessary sanctions on Israeli industries. The petition has received over 1.7 million signatures so far.

Please @JoeBiden please join the world community and bipartisan leaders here in calling for a #CeasefireNOW in the ongoing, deadly and meaningless conflict happening in Israel and Palestine. The world needs your leadership. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 17, 2021

The journalist Andy Ngo has been sharing videos on Twitter where several anti-Israel protestors with Palestine symbols were assaulting those who had Israel flags and signs. Ngo has been sharing many videos of the protests that are taking place in the USA.

Concern for Palestinian women and children

The next in line was the Barbados singer Rihanna who posted neutral thoughts on the Israel-Palestine conflict voicing her concern for the Israeli and Palestinian children who are either dead or hiding in bomb shelters. She achingly demanded a call to action that needs to be taken to break the cycle.

Rihanna received heaps of criticism as she was the one in 2014 who tweeted #FreePalestine during the crisis of Israel and Gaza. But later on, she deleted that feed and opted to post a neutral response regarding the situation.

Rihanna’s neutral message did not go down well with fans.

Expressing concern for the Palestinian children and women, the Nobel prize winner and activist Malala Yousafzai took to Twitter through a video message requesting the world leaders to take immediate action on the situation with women and children are suffering in Gaza.

A Palestinian child should be sitting in a classroom, not in rubble.



World leaders must act immediately to protect the human rights of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/6BLQq58D4H — Malala (@Malala) May 12, 2021

Trevor Noah prefers not to have any argument

Comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah spoke clearly about the situation without taking anyone’s side and focused on the question that said “If you are in a fight where the other person cannot beat you, how hard should you retaliate when they try to hurt you?” His video received a mixed response from the followers as he tried to break down the issue for the people to have more clarity.

Israel and Palestine. Let’s talk about it. pic.twitter.com/prv6Z7TnoL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 12, 2021

British pop-star and Grammy award winner Dua Lipa who also happens to be dating Gigi’s brother Anwar Hadid shared several Instagram stories supporting Palestine. She shared information on how you can support the Palestinians by donating to various charities, organizations, and relief funds. She also voiced her concern for the kids by using the hashtag #FreePalestine.

With all the pouring in of statements from various A-List celebrities, it looks like, it is time for the powerful international players to look into the matters and find a solution to de-escalate the issue. The Israel-Palestine conflict is layered and currently facing the worst of all times. And in all the destruction, the suffering and pain are caused to the innocent lives. The current Israeli attacks on Gaza have taken the lives of hundreds of Palestinians that also includes dozens of children.