From DC’s Wonder Woman To Disney’s Evil Witch – Gal Gadot Changes Colour

Gal Gadot to take the Evil Queen mantle head-on of Disney’s villainous character

Over the years, Disney has been on a stirring jamboree of turning its classic animated tales into live-action versions. From beloved Cinderella to Beauty and the Beast, and now yet another vintage tale of Snow White and the seven dwarfs is getting a perfect make-over. The first version of the narrative saw the daylight in the year 1938 and since then quite a few remakes have been dished out but none twining the finesse as the original.

Gal Gadot is nearing a deal to play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action 'Snow White' 🍎



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/5n6z55nceX) pic.twitter.com/BDm8VjdmUv — Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 3, 2021

Wonder Woman: The bad guy

Gadot will be starring alongside West Side Story fabled Rachel Zegler, Disney’s titular princess. Reportedly, in the final rounds of negotiations, it was concluded Gadot will don the character of Evil Queen in the upcoming iteration. Recently, the actress spilled the beans to Variety at the premiere of her nearing action film Red Notice. She said,

“There is so much that I cannot share with you, but their take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy… I’m very, very excited. I wish I could share more.”

On being questioned further about the plotline, she chose to remain tight-lipped and slyly dodged the question with a smile. She even denied disclosing any nugget of information on the third flick of Wonder Woman but assured scripts are in work. But one thing is a surety, we will finally witness Gal asking the question “Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”. With this, she will be joining Disney’s exclusive club for its villainous character that includes Angelina Jolie as Maleficent.

“I cannot wait to get into her shoes and stand in front of the mirror” – @GalGadot gives us her best evil queen face before explaining how excited she is to play the classic villain in Disney’s upcoming live-action #SnowWhite movie pic.twitter.com/yDwzP2r7sM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 4, 2021

The pipeline projects and the plot

Interestingly, if the movie traces a similar narrative as penned traditionally by Grimm Brothers, then it will follow the plot wherein Snow White, an orphan, lives with her stepmother Evil Queen. Her mother attempts Snow White’s murder, but fortunately, she escapes with the help of seven dwarfs and spends her happily ever after. However, no such official synopsis has been made available so far. A few tweaks and possible musical movies are still in the stage of discussion. The movie will be pushed into production stage the next year.

Reportedly, Disney has been in the works for developing a live-action version for The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, and Lilo and Stitch under the directorship of Jon M. Chu.

Watch: Gal Gadot REACTS to Landing Snow White Evil Queen Role in Live-Action Remake (Exclusive)

The director’s hat

Marc Webb, who is best known for his work in The Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer will helm the movie. He will be joined by Marc Platt (La La Land) steering the film as producer along with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as songwriters.

Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress who rose to the ladder of fame by delivering phenomenal performances in the hooking franchises like Fast and Furious and Wonder Woman. She also led in the movies like Between Two Ferns, Triple 9, and Knight and Day. Her upcoming ventures include Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The film hits Netflix on 12th November. She will also be seen in Death on the Nile (based on Agatha Christie’s novel) and Netflix’s Heart of Stone.