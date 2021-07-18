Biden And Zuckerberg Openly Squabble On Vaccination Fall Out

America’s two most powerful men blaming each other, scapegoating the unmeet targets and misinformation on COVID.

The media magnet of Silicon Valley is yet again in headlines. President Biden on Friday slammed the social media behemoth Facebook and its Founder Mark Zuckerberg saying, “they’re killing people” during pandemic.

When asked by a reporter at the South Lawn of the White House what does the President want to covey to platforms like Facebook regarding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Biden said that massive misinformation being circulated on the platform is taking people’s lives.

“I mean they really, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and that’s — they’re killing people.”

This is not the first time that Facebook is slammed for its handling of misinformation during pandemic. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki echoed the same sentiments as President Biden-

We’re dealing with a life or death issue here and so everybody has a role to play in making sure there’s accurate information. Psaki

“They’re a private sector company. They’re going to make decisions about additional steps they can take. It’s clear there are more that can be taken.”

After a year of hard-fought progress on COVID-19, we can't get complacent now. Let's finish the job together. pic.twitter.com/vATTWcD3EM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 16, 2021

False information and narratives surrounding vaccination, danger of infertility for example, are running heedless on social media platforms like Facebook.

FACEBOOK FIGHTS BACK – BLAMES BIDEN’S VACCINATION FAILURE

Facebook too didn’t choose to dodge the bullet this time. The Silicon Valley giant defended itself in a statement saying that it has been been saving lives with its billion-user platform contrary to what President Biden claims-

“The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine,” a Facebook spokesperson said. “The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

Facebook didn’t stop here. It went on to blame Biden administration for failure of meeting vaccination target and thus, using the social media company as a scapegoat.

FACEBOOK official: "In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19. They knew what they were doing. The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.” — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 16, 2021

“In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19. The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”

So far, 65% of adult American population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 55% are fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, White House officials confirmed that Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% American population by the Fourth of July is coming short and will not succeed.

“We think it’ll take a few extra weeks to get to 70% of all adults with at least one shot with the 18- to 26-year-olds factored in,” Covid czar of White House Jeff Zients told the reporters.