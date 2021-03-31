Faster-Than-Light Travel: Both Star Wars & Star Trek Are Possible In Einstein’s World, Study Suggests

New study on Warp Drive technology reveals Faster-Than-Light (FTL) Travel is possible. This means the future might hold in store spacecraft like Star Wars and Star Trek.

Highlights

Since our Universe was created from the Big Bang, light has been the fastest object to travel through the vacuum at a speed of 299,792 km/s. According to the Theory of Relativity by the renowned physicist Albert Einstein, no object inside our known universe can travel faster than light. A speed limit as fast as this also made it relatively impossible for any spacecraft to be faster. Thus the theory made it impossible to explore any further than Milky Way. To visit any other star system with conventional spaceflight technology, it will take us tens of thousands of years to reach the destination, even for the closest of the star system.

Though we have seen inter-galaxy travel in various science fiction films such as Star Trek, where spaceships “warp” through star systems, that kind of technology is just a far-fetched dream for humans in reality. The technology and studies to achieve such a feat have been out of our reach, up until now. A recent study by Dr. Erik Lentz at the Institut für Astrophysik at the Göttingen University shows that traveling at a speed faster than light is possible, at least theoretically for now.

About the Solitons – Warp Bubble

The warp bubble- termed as soliton by Lentz is a compact wave, which acts as a singular particle while maintaining its shape and velocity intact. According to the theory by Dr. Erik Lentz, the traditional energy sources can arrange the space-time system in the form of a robust singular wave, soliton. This soliton would function as a “warp bubble”, which will contract the space in the front and expand it at the back.

In such soliton configurations, the shift vector components of the space-time metric will maintain a hyperbolic relation, forming the space-time geometries in such a way that can work even with the conventional energy sources. According to Lentz, these warp bubbles will be able to travel faster than light while creating classic electromagnetic fields as well as conducting plasma. These concepts are quite familiar in conventional physics and also obey Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Steps to Activate such Warp Bubbles

It will take a few more years to bring these solitons into existence. For these warp bubbles to work and run, it will need a massive amount of energy supply. The requirement is impossible to supply or withstand with the available energy in today’s date. The energy-saving for this design to work will be of “approximately 30 orders of magnitude to be in the range of modern nuclear fusion reactors”, explained Dr. Erik Lentz. He also mentions his proposed energy-saving mechanisms in earlier researches that have the potential to lower the energy requirements of the solitons.

With this research, the fate of such travel has leaned closer to engineering science. Now, the main priority will be to comprehend a way to reduce the amount of energy required within the range of available technologies.

Possibilities On Successful Warp Drive Technology

Warp Drive or soliton, even though projectable on paper, remains an idea years away for us to achieve. We need to have some remarkable improvement in technology, energy, and engineering fields to see this dream come alive. But, we can hope that scientists will figure some better technologies to make it real. On a successful invention of a device for a warp drive, a lot of things can be changing in the field of science, especially space science.

Humans have always desired to explore the far-flung mysteries of space. With a successful warp drive device, the human race will get a chance to explore the uncharted territory of other galaxies. This will help us in space research. Furthermore, it will help us gather information about different star systems, nebulas. Moreover, it might give insights into other space phenomena that have been only a mystery up until now.

Other Possibilities

In other possibilities, scientists might also be able to figure out better ways to make this warp drives easier. These researches will undoubtedly open a new path in the field of engineering and technology. It might offer something we haven’t imagine in our 300,000 years of presence on this planet.

Besides technical and engineering, geoscience and bioscience also might have something in store for them with a possible outcome of solitons. The newfound opportunities will make it easier for scientists to study weather and components of planets from other star systems. This will also help us to find out if there are other planets in this vast universe where life exists.

We have a lot of questions that we have searched the answers to for years. With this theory, we have a hope to find answers to them. This will take years, but hopefully, there will be a day we will get them answered.