NEWSLINE

Faster-Than-Light Travel: Both Star Wars & Star Trek Are Possible In Einstein’s World, Study Suggests

Faster Than Light Travel is possible within Einstein's Physics
DKODING Studio
Piyali Bhadra
Piyali Bhadra

Education: Bachelors of Bioscience from Raja Peary Mohan College affiliated by Calcutta University. Piyali Bhadra covers the stories and news around the latest technology and business events around the world. She writes on the tech updates and business breakthroughs. Prior to DKoding, she has worked for Writers Corporation (2019) and Travel Buddhi (2020). She also has worked as an author and had her works published on websites like Wattpad and Inkitt and through Amazon KDP (2018).

Previous Article
China-Iran 25-Year Deal: Will An Estranged Iran Come Back To Haunt The US?
No Newer Articles