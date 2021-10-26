NEWSLINE

Fans Reject Robert Pattinson’s The Batman In A Bid To Restore the Snyderverse

DKODING Studio
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes.

Previous Article
Eternals Acknowledge Henry Cavill's Superman While DC Snubs Him Bad
No Newer Articles