Fans Reject Robert Pattinson’s The Batman In A Bid To Restore the Snyderverse

While WB is trying to usher in a new phase of DCEU after messing up the previous phase, the reaction has been mixed. While some people like a DC universe without Zack Snyder, his fans really don’t. And the evidence of it was at DC Fandome. Restore the Snyderverse overshadowed the entire DC Fandome

Video Credits: HBO Max

DC CANNOT CRACK THE CODE SINCE ZACK SNYDER LEFT

DC has been failing ever since Zack Snyder had left. The executives at WB seem to have no idea about how to create a coherent universe without him. The only success DC has had in recent years was Aquaman. Aside from that most of the DC films have been a box office disappointment. Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, and Shazam have all gotten disappointing Box Office returns.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD IS AN EXAMPLE OF MAKING A PROJECT NOT MANY CARED FOR

The best example of that would be James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. A sequel to a project nobody really cared for, it was a huge disaster. After putting almost 200 million dollars in an R-rated action-comedy by the Guardians of the Galaxy director in hopes that the drastic change of tone will help usher in new fans, it turned out not many people cared for it as the movie failed to recover its budget and only grossed around 160 million worldwide.

History created 😳1.5M tweets crossed in 24 hours ♥️🙏#RestoretheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/3fkajIDRuI — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 #ArmyOfThieves (@Itssan17) March 26, 2021

While the pandemic did slow down moviegoers, the argument fails to hold up when Christopher Nolan’s Tenet earned around 360 million dollars at the peak of the pandemic and Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let there be carnage has already earned around 285 million worldwide. DC is unable to find a way to move forward, which is why they have rebooted with The Batman by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, as well as erase the previous continuity by using the multiverse in Andy Mushietti’s Flash. While Reeves’s project looks like a well-made movie, The Flash seems to be another big DC movie heading for failure.

IT IS TIME FOR DISCOVERY TO RESTORE THE SNYDERVERSE

This brings us back to the Snyderverse. Zack Snyder had a grand vision for his Justice League trilogy of which the first part was released after years of fan campaigning. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was head and shoulders above what DC has produced in recent years. Thus fans of his vision who had campaigned for his cut of Justice League are demanding to see his trilogy complete in which we finally see Darkseid battle the Justice League. And they are loud.

What will the snyder verse bring to you and your life if it is restored?#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/OBvFBSWuxB — John S. On Fire💚💍 #SnyderVerseGreenLanterns (@SVGLanterns) October 25, 2021

After reaching a massive 1.5 million tweets for #RestoretheSnyderverse earlier this year fans have trended the hashtag again at DC Fandome to demand more of Snyder’s vision. They clocked around 350k tweets which overshadowed the Batman which was a sponsored tweet from WB. It speaks massively when a fan-led movement can overshadow a brand new trailer with sponsors behind it in terms of engagement.

So now it is up to Discovery to give the fans what they want and Restore the Snyderverse.