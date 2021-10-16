Eternals: Richard Madden Mocks Chris Evans

Richard Madden’s “Eternals Assemble” in the new Eternals trailer, has completely overshadowed Chris Evans’ “Avengers Assemble.”

Who would not like to witness a signature event like Captain America’s “Avengers Assemble” twice in their life, and that too when it has got all the potential in the world to be a bigger reason. Richard Madden as Ikaris saying “Eternals Assemble,” in the new Eternals teaser is enough for any MCU fanatic to watch Marvel’s most anticipated movie ever, Eternals.

WATCH: RETURN | MARVEL STUDIOS’ ETERNALS

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

RICHARD MADDEN’S “ETERNALS ASSEMBLE”

Avengers: Endgame is a movie that every Marvel fanatic would have definitely watched more than once and no matter how many times they have watched it, Chris Evans “Avengers Assemble” always gives goosebumps. Out of all the fantastic scenes, when Steve Rogers a.k.a Captain America says, “Avengers Assemble” is the scene that stays etched in the hearts of all MCU fanatics.

Now, when that scene is such a hit, what’s better than recreating it or making it an even bigger hit. Marvel’s Eternals which is being referred to as the most powerful Marvel movie ever has a scene in which Richard Madden who is playing Ikaris says, “Eternals Assemble.”

Recently, the 30-second teaser of Eternals brought the titular team together to save humanity, against its oldest enemy, the Deviants. While at it Richard Madden’s Ikaris says the “Eternals Assemble” line.

ETERNALS ASSEMBLE >> AVENGERS ASSEMBLE

As soon as the signature “Assemble” came up in the teaser, every MCU fanatic felt a sinusoidal wave of emotions. It just took us back to the time when Captain America held Thor’s hammer and reunited the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Avengers saying, “Avengers Assemble.”

There are all the chances in the world that Richard Madden’s “Eternals Assemble” will overpower Chris Evans’ “Avengers Assemble.” First and foremost being, the teaser shows that the Eternals coming together have unmatchable superpowers as compared to any other Marvel superhero, so what comes forth will probably be more action-packed than Endgame’s final battle.

Secondly, the Eternals are coming forth for the first time and assembling a new, highly powerful team is what is exactly needed to overshadow Chris Evans’ “Avengers Assemble”. The third and the most important reason is that this time “Assemble” is more significant as the Eternals will fight against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants.

WHERE WERE THE ETERNALS WHEN THANOS CAME?

The movie will finally answer the biggest question, that if the Eternals are so powerful why didn’t they appear when Thanos invaded the Earth. Though in the trailer it’s been said that they weren’t allowed to interfere, but what that actually means, will come up once the movie releases.

Cool tv spot of #Eternals: Ajak mentions Thanos, flashbacks from #Avengers: #InfinityWar and #AvengersEndgame.



Ikaris says Eternals Assemble.



Can't wait to see the movie in theaters November 5. #MCU #Marvel https://t.co/9L1LA8nyMH — The Marvel Vulture (@MarvelVulture) October 10, 2021

The upcoming Eternals film does not fail to show that the Avengers: Endgame played an integral role in setting up the Eternals. It clearly shows that the snap of fingers was not just about wiping the 50 per cent population or just bringing them back.

Being considered the biggest Marvel blockbuster ever, Eternals will have an everlasting impact on the future of MCU, especially when the multiversal doors are open. The director, Chloe Zhao has already said that the movie will play on two fronts, first the early days of Eternals as a “formidable team and a close family unit,” and second the team that’s now “separated and broken.”

Eternals will hit the theatres on 5th November 2021, before making it to different streaming platforms.