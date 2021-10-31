Eternals Is Smashing Avengers’ Stereotype

Marvel Cinematic Universe has recurrently dodged multiple pragmatical and sensitive subjects ingenuously. Be it queerbaiting Bucky in the entire odysseys or tackling the issue of over-sexuality of Black Widow. The studio has artfully adopted a toasted policy of being tight-lipped at needy occasions. However, the upcoming Eternal that touts itself as a tipping point in the Avengers Universe, apart from brandishing the narrative with a prominent cast ensemble, is the one that will set the new dawn in the portfolio of the MCU. As the release date inches close and several nuggets of information get bombarded on the fans, it appears Marvel is reversing its trend of callousness.

PHASTOS GOES DOWN IN THE HISTORY

The scarce LGBTQIA+ representation is a thing that has been haunting the MCU superheroes and its cult fandom for years. Their nefarious act of setting queer cues for Bucky in previous phases. And again, following it in The falcon and the Winter Soldier series only to ax them brutally later was an act of disconcertment for the queer community. So finally, answering the desperate calls, the upcoming Eternals will dish out to the audience the first open Gay Superhero, Phastos. The character is essayed by Brian Tyree Henry, and he is introduced as a wizard to engineering and inventions. More so, the movie will also feature the first on-screen same-sex kiss. Reportedly, Henry and Haaz Sleiman (as hubby of Phastos) will share intimate moments, and this no-doubt will be groundbreaking in itself for MCU’s queer audience.

ADDRESSING THE DISABILITIES

Of late, the superhero franchise has witnessed domination by characters who have enhanced cerebral capabilities, extraordinary physical potential, or anything categorized as surreal. Anything less than this virtual bar does not qualify to join the league of superheroes. But Eternals, at last, has scarped this notion and is all set to pave the way for the first character with a tragic disability in the mainstream media. Thena (played by Angelina Jolie), as revealed by Nate Moore (producer), is the character that suffers from dementia due to her prolonged life. The movie will see her navigating through these humane struggles alongside discharging her superhero duties.

Though this nuance is concentrated towards on-screen inclusivity, can still be a milestone. And now, for yet another marvelous Marvel move of the studio, the movie will also welcome Lauren Ridloff as the first deaf leading cast. She will be portraying the gender-swapped Makkari (possessing superhero strengths, speed, and reflexes.) Later this year, Alaqua Cox, who is also deaf, will appear as Echo in the Hawkeye series of Disney+.

GIFTING A NEW DNA OF CINEMATOGRAPHY

Marvel projects are often synonymous with VFX and green screen ventures. Endgame, Iron Man, Infinity stones, or any film for that matter flexes heavily on visual effects. The upcoming cosmic adventure Eternals is expected to steal the show with a fresh take on cinematography. The Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao has revealed that the movie employs a minimum of computer graphics and centers more around real locations. The ‘Nomadland’ fabled director shares her thoughts with Variety she says,

“It has a completely different DNA from the [other Marvel movies]. It’s shot different than all the other ones. It’s in real locations and they found some crazy extraterrestrial-looking locations.”

Kevin Feige says Chloé Zhao really fought "for practical locations” on #Eternals: “We cut a little sample reel together, I remember, to show [Disney higher-ups]… I had to keep saying, ‘This is right out of a camera; there’s no VFX work to this at all!’” https://t.co/D149TwL1uY pic.twitter.com/bNWkgbP6ET — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2021

The movie will usher the filmmaking of Marvel to unfathomable heights. Essentially tucking them a notch higher.

With this, Marvel is explicitly sending the message in capitals that when it comes to unconventionality, fixing the errors or innovative disruptions they aren’t the hesitators. And if the similar vogue continues, they will soon be the torch-bearer of these indispensable changes. Hoping the mainstream counterparts will fall in line soon.

Eternals drops in U.S. theatres on 5th November 2021.