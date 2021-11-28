Eternals’ Barry Keoghan Is Joker In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Sequel

There is a new Joker in Gotham for The Batman

Ha Ha Ha, the Joker’s slow creepy laugh is truly disturbing, it brings out a sense of dread and makes us question the maniac who laughs like that. But to become Batman, you have to face your best villain-The Joker. Christian Bale had Heath Ledger, Ben Affleck had Jared Leto, and now Robert Pattinson has Barry Keoghan.

The Batman trailer

Barry Keoghan will be Joker in The Batman

According to various leaks, Barry Keoghan will be The Joker in Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ Batman universe. While he won’t be revealed outright as the Joker, he will be shown to be going on the path to becoming the Clown Prince of Gotham. Matt Reeves has been very vocal about the fact that most of the characters are not fully themselves yet, as this is a year one story. So Joker not being Joker is also a decision with that strategy in mind. Keoghan is cast in The Batman as Stanley Merkel. Merkel is also a police officer who usually partners with Jim Gordon in his early days.

The Batman/Joker test screenings are the source of many leaks

Leaks are coming thick and fast with a lot of test screenings taking place to test out The Batman. Vieweranon has claimed that the ending of The Batman will involve Paul Dano’s Riddler causing huge damage to Gotham by flooding the entire city. “I wouldn’t call it apocalyptic, but the third act does deal with Riddler setting off bombs in Gotham harbours to flood the city,” the leak reads. “It’s why Batman screams ‘What have you done?!’ in the trailer.” And now with the Joker reveal for Batman, there are not many twists which we don’t know.

The Batman trailer was dark gritty and intense

The Batman trailer is one of the most interesting trailers we have gotten in recent years and is a very fascinating one to deconstruct. The trailer starts with the Riddler [Paul Dano] getting arrested after leaving one of his classic riddles. Then we get some scenes of Batman going full John Wick in some excellent fight scenes against Gotham thugs.

We are then introduced to Catwoman [Zoe Kravitz] who is shown as the classic cunning type we know from the comics, it appears like Batman and Catwoman might team up at some point in this movie. We also get our first look at the new Alfred [Andy Serkis] who is concerned about Bruce. Bruce is shown to be solving some of Riddler’s many riddles and tries to make sense of it all. We then also get a look at the Penguin [Colin Ferrell] which is the final shot of the trailer in which he gets cornered by Batman.

A detective focused Batman story

Overall the story seems to be something of a mix between The Long Halloween and Batman Noir. Bruce has to save Gotham from a string of attacks from a mysterious source and his only way of doing so is solving The Riddler’s riddles and using his detective side to uncover the dirty truths of Gotham himself. The trailer indicates it is a completely dark movie very different from recent DC films.

Pattinson said the project felt different and special to him. “For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons,”.

The movie releases worldwide on 4th March next year.