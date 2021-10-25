Eternals Acknowledge Henry Cavill’s Superman While DC Snubs Him Bad

DC has fumbled their franchise more than once that too with ridiculous decisions but their inability to figure out how to bring out Superman on the big screen while MCU acknowledges him as a legend is a damning assessment of the state of DC.

When Disney released a clip last week from #Eternals in which one of the title superheroes is referred to as "Superman," some DC & Marvel fans lost their minds. Director Chloé Zhao calls it a "tribute": "It's out of love for these characters." https://t.co/UiXA24yc1V — Variety (@Variety) October 25, 2021

CHLOE ZHAO TRIBUTE TO BATMAN AND SUPERMAN IN ETERNALS

Marvel Studios after the end of their culmination of their heroes with Avengers: Endgame have made a conscious effort to bring their Superheroes back to the ground reality and tackle real issues. This grounding of Superheroes while controversial is beneficial to a viewer/fan looking to relate to their favourite Superheroes in a realistic sense.

With Eternals, they have also acknowledged how legendary the two most iconic characters of not only comic book history but overall are Batman and Superman. They show their appreciation for the modern-day legends they are and how deeply rooted they are in the modern world- almost everyone you meet will know something about Batman or Superman.

Watch: Cape | Marvel Studios’ Eternals

As the special screening of Marvel’s Eternals takes place many secrets come out however a teaser shows a young kid looking at Richard Madden aka Ikaris and saying, dad, he’s superman! However, Ikaris tells him, ‘I don’t wear a cape.’ Given the young age of the child and MCU being in development since 2008, there’s only one Superman we know i.e., Henry Cavill from DCEU and similarly only Batman we can think of is Ben Affleck. Hence this makes it all the more interesting for the fandom to experience it. In an interview, the director said, its a tribute ‘out of love for these characters.’

DC’S INABILITY TO GIVE SUPERMAN A CHANCE TO SHINE

And on the other side are DC/ WB studios themselves. The studio badly snubbed Zack Snyder’s DCEU characters in their recent DC Fandome event. Fans were appalled when Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot were missing from event posters. Furthermore, Cavill’s Superman limbo never seem to end.

Notably, after making the most financially successful Superman movie Man of Steel, in a gloriously ridiculous attempt to catch the billions Disney was making with their Marvel movies, they tasked Zack Snyder to build up to a Justice League movie instead of building Superman first.

In Marvel's ETERNALS, there are a few references to DC Comics characters. In a new featurette, they released a scene where a character mentions Superman.



Asked Chloé Zhao if that means DC characters exist in MCU. Answer below. @ReelBlend



Full interview: https://t.co/lO3nVelFvl pic.twitter.com/pHHnUdZ3Df — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) October 21, 2021

The reason why Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy was so successful was its absolute commitment to Batman. While Snyder performed remarkably well with Batman Vs Superman and his four-hour cut of Justice league which was released this March, Superman tends to take a backseat in these films.

While he is there to save the day in both BVS and Justice League, we don’t explore more about Clark Kent. Snyder was tasked with too much and he chose to five space to every Justice League member and chose to develop Superman alongside them, with Superman becoming the Superman we know at the end of his journey.

Video Credits: DC

DC CANCELED MAN OF STEEL 2

On the sets of Mission Impossible Fallout, Henry Cavill and Christopher Mcquarrie worked out a Superman story for DC that would be loosely connected to Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel but also function as a soft reboot sequel that would resonate with a lot of casual fans.

Christopher Mcquarrie said this, “Many, many people have asked, many, many, many times. I had an awesome conversation with Henry Cavill about an awesome version of Superman while we were on set. You’re sitting around for hours, waiting for stuff to be built so I can put Henry in it, and throw him off a cliff, or freeze him to death. And we talked about a really awesome version of Superman.”

Video Credits: Looper

This botched attempt of their DC universe coupled with the fact they refused to greenlit Man of Steel 2 which was pitched by Henry Cavill and Mission Impossible director Christopher Mcquarrie made sure that there is not much interest left for one of the greatest characters of all time.