Emmy Awards 2021: Women Takes The Centrestage

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards concluded recently. The event that had gone virtual last year due to the throes of the pandemic had finally returned in in-person format. With Cedric the entertainer hosting the event and the attendees putting covid appropriate behaviour in place, the accolades witnessed a 7.4 million viewership. Relatively, surging 16% from the previous year.

Watch: Emmys 2021

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

Here is the rundown of winners in key categories:

BEST DRAMA SERIES – The Crown

BEST COMEDY SERIES – Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED SERIES – The Queen’s Gambit

BEST COMEDY ACTOR – Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS – Jean Smart (Deborah Vance) from Hacks

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS – Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth) from The Crown

BEST DRAMA ACTOR – Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) from The Crown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA – Gillian Anderson (Minister Margaret Thatcher) from The Crown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA – Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) from The Crown

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY – Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) from Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY – Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Kate Winslet (Mare Sheehan) from Mare of Easttown

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Ewan McGregor, Halston

Ostensibly, Apple TV+ streaming services Ted Lasso and Netflix’s The Crown swayed the attention throughout the awards. One of the prime recognitions of the ceremony was the acceptance speech by Michaela Coel for the HBO drama series I May Destroy You. She pulled the curtains down with her powerful words:

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you.”

Everyone is screaming Michaela Cole from the top of their lungs right now and it’s what she deserves #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EUDx2ryjVw — Paige (@_samepaige_) September 20, 2021

Many actors stole the show with their dreamy looks on the red carpet. The event was no short of glitzy gowns, sass mingled with confidence and shiny smiles. The best costumes were donned by Yara Shahidi, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Kate Winslet, and Kaley Cuoco.

Kate styled her hair to a low bun and stuck to a basic black gown from Giorgio Armani. Whereas Kaley sported a neon gown with a thigh-high slit featuring floral applique.

Related: Ted Lasso Wins 4 Emmys But What Makes It So Special

The marred ethnicity but women struck the milestones

However, the euphoric accolades were pinned with the blame of favouritism, or least to say exclusive demeanour. Despite, this year Emmy’s promising nominations that boasted for being varied and diversified, the results so announced were surprisingly abysmal. None of the winning actors represented people of colour.

More so, Pose’s Mj Rodriguez who could have potentially carved the trans history by bagging the award didn’t quite align with people’s expectations. Although, on the brighter side, women swept most of the directorial awards. The Crown’s Jessica Hobbs and Hack’s Lucia Aniello won awards in the outstanding director category for drama series and comedy series respectively.

It was a good night for female creatives. Jessica Hobbs became the fourth woman to win drama director in the organization’s 73-year history, while #Hacks co-creator Lucia Aniello won for comedy writing and directing. https://t.co/vHxKrc4bnp pic.twitter.com/9ApBFbNAMA — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021

Netflix takes the mantle

In a race between streaming platforms for hoarding the greatest number of awards, unsurprisingly, Netflix was crowned as the winner. Here’s the final tally for Creative Arts Emmy and Sunday’s Primetime Emmy Awards for the studios:

Netflix – 44

HBO/HBO Max – 19

Disney+ – 14

AppleTV+ – 10

NBC – 8

VH1 – 6

The Emmy is widely popular for honouring the talents of the actor on the television space. But over the years, the relevancy of such canonical events has been questioned. The current Emmy fared partially justified, but the hard question is until when?