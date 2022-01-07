10 Emerging Trends In 2022 That Will Change Lives Forever

The last two years were too much to process but the emerging trends in 2022 might mitigate some of it. Or not! Check out for yourself.

We are already a few days in 2022 and there is a lot to expect from the new year. The world is already witnessing a massive boom of innovation and new world orders. With yet another year down the line, one can only imagine a greater change in the coming few months with these fast emerging trends for 2022.

From tech, pharmaceuticals, finance and politics to travel, leisure, work and entertainment, 2022 has a whole heap of trends to watch out for. While some of these disruptions are the result of COVID induced pandemic, others are the changing course of development. Keeping a tap of these emerging trends of 2022 is significant because matching pace with the change is the key to survival.

Having said that, here is the list of 10 emerging trends of 2022 that are sure to change the world in the next 12 months.

10 Emerging Trends of 2022 To Watch Out For —

1 /10

Hybrid Work Culture and Increased Workplace Automation

We begin with the trend that has already asserted its presence with advent of COVID outbreak. Office might plan to reopen, however, work from home is here to stay for long. While corporates and businesses that can operate remotely have enjoyed the perk of cost-cut down from WFH, employees on the other hand are liking the new work-order.

However, it is the latter that is paving a robust ground for hybrid work culture in the years to come. The working population has learned to prioritize work life balance above long hours spent in office. The consequence can be summed up in “The Great Resignation” trend. Record number of employees are quitting their jobs for ample reasons.

The U.S. health-care profession is suffering a #GreatResignation, pushing more hospitals into financial distress with another surge of coronavirus. A 2021 report by @mercer estimated a shortfall of 3.2 million workers by 2026. https://t.co/593hvz5GUM pic.twitter.com/oQirE6CcI0 — NationSwell (@NationSwell) January 2, 2022

Therefore, organizations in the coming months will swiftly embrace hybrid work culture. Employees with field roles and frontend process will return to office while others will keep working remotely.

These two trends together also create the need for greater workplace automation. Whether to monitor the workforce or filling the human resources gaps, A.I., IoT and machine learning is sure to bring multitude of changes in the work culture.

2 /10

EV Charging Network

This emerging trend has been significantly paced up due to increasing effect of climate change. Electric vehicles are undoubtedly the future and therefore, countries will soon fuel the process of constructing EV charging stations. Government incentives and subsidiaries are boosting the production and sales of electric vehicles and this is soon expected to boost the interoperability of EV charging network.

People across the world will soon find a accessible and convenient network for charging and paying for their EVs.

3 /10

Exploitation of A.I. by Hackers

Not every emerging trend of 2022 will be good for the world. While A.I. has quoted its significance in almost every industry, it has also made the digital space more vulnerable than ever. A.I. provides unparalleled precision in generating photorealistic images and can be effectively personalized for mass phishing and fraudulent campaigns.

While industries like healthcare, entertainment, finance and gaming are leveraging A.I. to make lives easier, 2022 might also witness an influx of hackers invading into digital safety.

4 /10

Blockchain and Mainstream Decentralized Finance

This one needs no introduction. 2020 and 2021 have been revolutionery years for the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and digital finance. However, this year, afficionados might see the trends going excessively mainstream.

After the COVID induced lockdown, investments cryptocurrencies spiked massively with almost everyone putting both big and small sum on money in it. In 2021, the world witnessed the first ever legal Bitcoin tender by the South American nation El Salvador.

Central banks all over the world are showing interest in studying and leveraging blockchain technology among masses. Countries are also rolling out national digital currencies build on blockchain technology. This and much more paint an optimistic future for the decentralized finance industry.

5 /10

NFT Debut on Social Media

If you thought that NFT will stay confined to metaverse and blockchain, think again. Social media platforms might revolutionize user experience by making greater room for NFTs. The slight hints are already before us. Twitter has allowed the feature where NFT owners can use them as the profile picture. Users can also link their cryptocurrency wallets with Twitter to display their NFTs on feed.

However, things might escalate in 2022. NFTs might soon play a big role in the way brands, content creators and influencers create and monetize their content. Given the usability and popularity of social media, it is fair to say that these platforms will drive the emerging trend of NFTs in 2022.

6 /10

Autonomic Technology

Machine learning and A.I. have already changed our lives. And now, autonomic technology is their biproduct that is ready to add a lot more to the advancement. Autonomic technology refers to self-managing hardware and software systems that need to be manually upgraded. They learn from the environment and modify their own algorithms.

This makes them capable of rapidlyl adapting to the changing needs of the worls just like humans.

According to David Groombridge, Vice President of Gartner, “autonomic behavior has already made itself known through recent deployments in complex security environments, but in the longer term will become common in physical systems such as robots, drones, manufacturing machines and smart spaces.”

7 /10

Quantum Computing

Today’s computing system would be a wild dream come true for people back in 90s. However, this does not translates to saturation of innovation. Wait for quatum computers- the high-end emerging tech trend to watch out for in 2022.

For the industries such as pharmaceuticals, renewable energies climate change mitigatin, nuclear energy and even metaverse, quantum computing is ready to accelerate speed and performance to a scale beyong imagination.

Giants such as JP Morgan, Volkswagen and Visa are already experimenting with the emerging technology companies such as Microsoft, Alibaba, IBM and Google are battling to dominate the space.

Countries are no behind. Abu Dhabi announced in March to roll out its own quantum computer while economies like U.S., China and Russia are also aiming big.

8 /10

Carbon Offsetting

The havoc of climate change needs no introduction. Having said that, carbon offsetting is one trend that is going to be a recurring topic of discussions and action plans.

Not just companies but countries too might roll out major plans to replace carbon emission with sustainable energy course. Most of the leading corporations of the likes of Google have already began working on the need to offset carbon, flagging the green signal for carbon offsetting as the emerging trend of 2022.

9 /10

The Next-Gen Smart Gadgets

Yes, we are already surrounded by smart gadgets. however, there is more to come. Most of the smart gadgets right now are simply connected to our smartphones for operability. However, next generation smart gadgets function on their own autonomously- thanks to machine learning and A.I.

We already have specimen like smart TVs and voice detecting gadgets. However, with the advent of M.L., we are soon likely to witness human-like domestic gadgets at our service.

10 /10

Lounge Wears in Office Space

Just because your formal wardrobe collection is lying untouched doesn’t mean that you might want to wear it when office finally reopens. COVID has introduced some irreversible changes in our lifestyle and while organization might convince employees to return to office, there is no gaurantee if they would suit-up again.

Whether work from home ends or not, lounge wear is the new in. The pandemic has anyway shifted focus on what is essential for the smooth business functioning and what is not.