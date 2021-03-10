Technology Era’s bonafide ‘golden’ man, Elon Musk is one of the most powerful businessmen of the modern world. Here’s every small detail that you need to know about Elon Musk, to understand him and his place on your scale of likeability.

Elon Musk, the multi-chain entrepreneur is the Founder, CEO, CTO, and Chief designer of SpaceX, CEO and early investor of Tesla, founder of the Boring Company, cofounder of OpenAI and Neuralink and has formerly founded companies like PayPal. It won’t be unfair to call Musk ‘the man on a mission’ for his global initiatives to build futuristic technology, not just on Earth but also in space. When the future generations will read biographies of Elon Musk, they will know him as the man who conquered the earth with his incredible innovation and aimed for Mars.

There are various forms of the Tesla CEO other than just being a revolutionary innovator. Let’s not forget about the influencer Musk who holds the power to move the trade market with a simple tweet. Signal Advance, GameStop, Dogecoin and now, Bitcoin, there are a plethora of companies who registered a boom in valuation and fame manifold by just a glance from Elon Musk.

The most recent addition to Musk’s list of legacy came in when he became the richest man in the world, surpassing Jeff Bezos during the first week of January 2021. With a stardom of Musk’s sort and the media spotlight that is always centered on the famed entrepreneur, it is easy to believe that the world knows everything about him. Not really!

Heard about Elon Musk? Get to know him inside out here:

Internet’s Most Exhaustive Biography On Elon Musk

DKODING has compiled a digital biography of all the abc to xyz facts, details, lessons, stats and insight into the life, milestones, achievements, failures, controversies, and more from the life of the serial entrepreneur so that fans can have a broader look at the experiences and thoughts that make Elon Musk, who he is today. Read below to know Elon Musk more intimately than ever before with this most exhaustive, most-extensive, know-it-all biography:

1 /8

How Early Setbacks (& Mamma Musk) sparked Elon Musk’s Passion for Entrepreneurship

Often the journey full of hardships lead to a pioneering destination. Elon Musk’s early life was full of obstacles that have now shaped him into a global leader, influencing masses. But who were the people who influenced Musk to become what he is today? What infused a great sense of purpose and aspirations in revolutionary innovator? There is a lot to know about SpaceX Founder’s life which is full of inspirational twists and turns.

2 /8

Here’s a Company-wise Timeline of Elon Musk’s Mega Startup Empire

With each passing year, Elon Musk has only uplifted his bar a notch higher for himself. Musk’s brother Kimbal describes him as a man with limitless ambitions; the kind of guy who doesn’t settle with an achievement. In fact, every achievement is like the beginning of a new goal for Musk, more difficult and revolutionary than the last time. Here are all the important milestones in Elon Musk’s life.

3 /8

21st Century’s Thomas Edison: 11 Failures That Shaped Elon Musk’s Success

They say that failure is the stepping stone of success. And no one knows it better than the Tesla CEO. One of the most remarkable trait of Elon Musk has to be his reaction to his failures. From being ousted from his own companies, to facing consecutive failures with SpaceX for more than a decade, there’s a lot to learn from the serial entrepreneur on how to never give up. Here are all the failures of Elon Musk that paved his way to greater heights.

4 /8

Superhuman Achievements: Elon Musk Is Not Human. We Have 19 Reasons To Believe So

What world watches in sci-fi movies, Elon Musk does in real life. It’s like watching a die-hard sci-fi fan kid who grew up to realize all that he had been watching in movies all through the while. From sending rockets in space and colonizing Mars for human habitation to implanting chips in human brains, tell us about more innovative entrepreneur. We will wait!

Presenting you all the groundbreaking achievements of Elon Musk that are defining the future of the world we live in.

5 /8

Why Elon Musk Will End Up As The Richest Man In World History: Here’s How

Elon Musk is already the richest man in the world. And we believe that he isn’t stopping here. Musk is limitless in every sense. The ventures that he is credited for are all futuristic. The industries like electric cars, reusable rockets, AI chips for human brain, solar energy, and others that Elon Musk hold stakes in, are the ones that will be the future of humanity. And that’s why there are all the reasons why one should believe that the possibilities ahead are bright for Musk.

6 /8

Elon Musk is one of the most influential entrepreneurs in history

How many entrepreneurs hold the power of moving markets and overturning the entire Wall Street? While there are billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos who have disrupted the world with their business, Musk has a different kind of fan-following. With single a single tweet, the golden man of IT has recently moved investors and brought fortune to otherwise unnoticed businesses. Here is a look at how Musk’s influence is creating waves.

7 /8

5 Controversies That Played A Part in Building Elon Musk’s Legacy

Musk is as famous for his eccentricities as he is for his innovation. But his biography will also tell the tale of controversies Elon Musk has frequently been at the center of, on multiple occasions. From fighting lawsuits (some of which made sense, others were absurd) to being at war with SEC, here are the five biggest controversies about Elon Musk that created quite a buzz in the world.

8 /8

Elon Musk Dating Life 101: The Women He Loved And Lost

Musk is a busy man. But that doesn’t eat up on his appetite for romance. In fact, Elon is surprisingly, a romantic man who prefers falling in love than falling out of it. On multiple candid interviews, he has accepted that not being in love is a lonely feeling and that going to bed alone kills him. Musk has gone through several break ups in his life; some were excruciating and others were pretty easy to be recovered from. Often, the reason for Elon’s failed relationships is lack of time due to his busy work schedules. But one thing that the millennial lovers can learn from the serial entrepreneur is how to end things on a good note and being in good terms with all the exes.

