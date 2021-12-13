Dwayne Johnson Confirms Henry Cavill Isn’t Superman For His Black Adam

Black Adam is coming out in full force next summer, but once that comes out everyone is only going to be asking one thing- which is when will the inevitable Black Adam vs Superman fight happen, but there is a small issue of casting a new Superman.

“The world needed a hero, instead it got me ~ Black Adam⚡️



Our exciting @SevenBucksProd #BlackAdam delivers a global exclusive cover for @totalfilm.

Inside these pages, I share my 10yr journey of bringing the Khandaq disrupter to the big screen.

Available to buy THIS THURSDAY⚡️ pic.twitter.com/oTdpuokUyN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 6, 2021

Henry Cavill won’t be the superman for Black Adam

There were a lot of doubts regarding what actually is happening with Henry Cavill and his Superman, but recently Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has come out and stated that he doesn’t know who superman is, which pretty much confirms that Henry Cavill is out of the picture.

“So to me, there’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that [laughs]. And that’s based out of what fans want. We worked backwards from there”

What is surprising is that Henry Cavill and The Rock share the same agent- Dani Garcia. So it is tough to imagine why The Rock is not pushing hard for a chance to go up against Henry Cavill’s Superman.

What was it about the man in black that The Rock waited years for it?

Speaking about what was it about Black Adam that made him commit to the role for so long even when he was getting offers from other franchises to play a Superhero, this is what Johnson said, “But there was always something unique, different about Black Adam (compared to Superman and other heroes). He was a villain, an antihero, depending on your interpretation of what a villain is.” He further adds, “I loved this idea that his pain and rage come from loss, and was fuelled by oppression. And at some point, he refused to be held down anymore. If you wrong him, his family, or his people, then you will die. Period. That is just that simple.”

He also said in the same interview that he was a fan of DC and was unhappy with the movies they were putting out and he was adamant that The Black Adam crew don’t repeat that mistake as long as they keep the audience in mind.

The Rock is sure Black Adam will be a hit

The Rock is pretty confident that the movie will blow people away, so much so that when he was seeing the opening sequence for the movie, he was having goosebumps.

Black Adam director says the new film will disrupt the superhero movie formula. https://t.co/idq0BKm7mB pic.twitter.com/QCAsUqle6x — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) December 9, 2021

“The opening action sequence, of an entire army, trying to take out Black Adam and he starts to levitate… What happens after that is incredible. you establish within the first opening minutes who this man is, his power, and his being unstoppable. And there is of course a moment where Black Adam screams, “Shazam!” Oh, I have goosebumps now… Then they all pay when that happens.”

All of this seems like The Rock has been cooking something very cool with Black Adam which will have something to like for all DC fans. Black Adam (with or without Superman) releases worldwide on 29th July next year.