HOLLYWOOD

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam Wonder Woman Crossover With Gal Gadot

Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes.

Previous Article
Ana de Armas Replaces Keanu Reeves In John Wick Universe
No Newer Articles