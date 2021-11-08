Dwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam Wonder Woman Crossover With Gal Gadot

While a Black Adam vs Superman fight is one of the classic battles in the DC Comics lore and the animated films, it has yet to be showcased in live-action on the big screen. Now with Henry Cavill out as Superman, will Wonder Woman take his place and fight Dwayne Johnson’s, Black Adam?

Black Adam first look

While Dwayne Johnson has been saying from the start of his Black Adam journey that the hierarchy of power in the DC universe will change, it looks like there is no hierarchy left to change as hardly anyone is there and there is no connection between various movies. The most powerful superhero in the DC universe- Superman doesn’t have any future DC movies in the works, so who exactly will be taking on Black Adam?

Shazam vs Black Adam

Shazam- in the comics, Shazam is the superhero who takes on Black Adam. Although he often requires someone like Superman to finish him. While Shazam is present in the current DC movies universe, it is yet to be seen if they will face off each other. It looks like Dwayne Johnson and his crew are taking the Black Adam project very seriously. “We take it very seriously,” Garcia explained. “The edge that Black Adam has, if you are a threat, there’s probably not a chance you’re going to get to breathe another breath around this guy. And I think that that was important for us to just make a statement and make sure everyone understood. Look, we know what you guys want. We know what this character is supposed to be. We’re going to do our best to make sure that we honor that and turn him into a monster.”

Wonder Woman vs Black Adam

With Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman gone from the DC universe, that leaves Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as the current alpha from the DC roster. And it looks like the current DC bosses want to make a crossover happen.

This is what Black Adam producer Garcia had to say about the potential crossover. “I mean we’ve got to see [Black Adam and Wonder Woman] together somehow… to see Wonder Woman and Black Adam share the screen is going to be pretty awesome. And I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes that can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam, so that, even more so, we need to see it. We want to see it!”

Wonder Woman 3 is still in doubt

While The Rock might want to see Black Adam vs Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 3 is still in doubt as Jenkins has gone over to Disney for a Star Wars project while Gadot has also been working on her projects like Red Notice.

Wonder Woman 3 was supposed to be a kickass ending to Diana Prince’s journey through the DCEU, but now it is under more trouble than ever. There have been rumours that WB and DC are considering rebooting the character while rumours are also coming out that while Wonder Woman 3 might be the last movie by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, they might be considering bringing in an experienced writer to tackle the script, like how Snyder did with the first instalment. Time will tell if we ever see that Black Adam vs Wonder Woman movie.