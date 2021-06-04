Is Trump Planning Another Coup To Win Back Presidency?

Undermining the hearsay, even if it lacks solid evidence, can lead to a consequential and potentially dangerous event, considering the former president’s history of inciting insurrectionist mobs.

Former President Donald Trump might be in the midst of planning another coup with his presidential ambitions again in the headlines. Washington correspondent for the New York Times, Maggie Haberman shared on Twitter that Trump has been “telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated [as president] by August.” Fueling the controversy was Michael Flynn, Trump’s infamous national security advisor, who expressed at a Memorial Day event in Dallas that a coup similar to that of Myanmar “should happen here”. This is the same man whom Ivanka Trump nominated to be the part of the Trump administration and was later pardoned by Trump during his last few days in the oval.

Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information). https://t.co/kaXSXKnpF0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2021

To quote Seth Abramson, attorney, and reporter, “There are efforts afoot now in GA, AZ, NV, and WI to delegitimize Biden’s victories there. Meanwhile, Trump advisers Flynn and Powell are saying that once those victories are delegitimized, the military should move in. If Trump is in on the conversations, it’s a coup attempt…. To be clear, I have consistently said that I do not believe the military would ever participate in a coup. The point of this thread isn’t to suggest a coup will happen, but that Donald Trump and his co-conspirators must be investigated for seditious conspiracy immediately.”

The infamous former president has the history of inciting insurrection at the Capitol through hate speech demanding a call to action. Past record suggests that undermining the hearsay even if it lacks solid plans can lead to a consequential event with a potential danger to the officials.

Amid the ongoing discussion, loyal Trump supporters around the nation have begun rejoicing at any possibility of the word being true, whatsoever. During an event named For God and Country Patriot Roundup held on Saturday, the crowd burst into cheers when former Trump Election Lawyer Sidney Powell mentioned that Trump could “simply be reinstated”.

Another emerging proponent of the theory is the CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell who believes that Donald Trump has strong pieces of evidence to present to the Supreme Court in August for the election audit case. Lindell believes that the evidence will be convincing enough to reinstate the former president, spelling the abrupt end of the Biden administration. However, there are also a few from Trump’s circle who deny the possibility of the reinstatement of the former president. One such person is his attorney Jenna Ellis.

The election was lawless, six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the EC process happened.



The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction.



No, President Trump is not going to be “reinstated.” — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 30, 2021

Can Trump become president again?

While vacating the office earlier in Jan 2021, Donald Trump made it very clear that he will return to contest for the oval in 2024. Given the fact that the Senate acquitted him during the impeachment trial earlier this year, he has the legal clearance to run for the presidency of the U.S. once again. However, there are plenty of factors that might influence his fate. The two most significant of all are his legal troubles and financial obligations that Trump faces.

Donald Trump still remains popular among the vast majority of GOP. According to a Reuters poll, 63% of Republicans support the former president’s claim that the Democratic win in the U.S. Presidential elections was corrupt. Only 28% oppose the idea of Donald Trump running for the presidency again. Trump might clear level one of the 2024 elections but getting through the people’s vote still remains a highly distant possibility.

According to Trump’s adviser Jason Miller, “If the president feels like he’s in a good position, I think there’s a good chance that he does it. For the more immediate impact, there’s the issue of turning out Trump voters for the midterm elections.”

He further added:

“President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party.” Trump advisor Jason Miller

However, things can get difficult for him at the stage too. Even if he successfully secures a Republican nomination for the presidency, Trump will still fall behind during popular voting. The reason is Trump’s public approval rating. Despite the political momentum, the notorious former president still remains infamous with a feeble 32% people’s approval rating.

To quote an operative in conversation with NBC, “he will have a hard time building an infrastructure to win the general election. He could win the primary on his name alone.… The problem is building a coalition of people among the light-leaning Republicans and independents.”

“He would completely have to make a pivot of 180 degrees on his rhetoric,” the operative said. “He would have to change and ask forgiveness.” For Trump to win back light-leaning Republicans and independents

Despite the odds being against Trump’s ambitions, he is still optimistic to get back to the White House. As the blueprint of mission 2024, his first target is helping Max Miller, the Ohio Congressional candidate to win against Rep. Anthony Gonzales who voted to impeach Trump, in the primary.

The next milestone is to replace Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, again the Republican who agreed with the decision of the electoral during elections and defied Trump. Jody Hice is Trump’s bet against Raffensperger.