Is Donald Trump Doing Fine?

Not very long ago, news was filled with Trump headlines. But now the good old days of the United States president getting banned from Twitter are gone. So, what is Trump up to in his post-presidency days?

Highlights

In March-April 2021, online searches for the keyword “Trump” have been the lowest since 2015.

Banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Tiktok, Instagram and Reddit, Trump has find it tough to deliver news-worthy content.

Nevertheless, the former president still holds major following in the republican camp.

Trump is certain to be a significant force for the republican party’s push towards White House in 2024, may be as the nominee or the kingmaker.

The immediate answer to this would be that he’s busy professing his love for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Apart from that, there isn’t much of Donald Trump in recent news. The Google searches for his name have been the lowest since 2015. A lot of people may take this lack of public appearances by Trump as a blessing for American politics. He did manage to retain his fame in a cable network for a while, but that’s gone as well now. The world also shrugged when he decided to abuse Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just last month. This surely isn’t a good time for the Trump campaign of 2024.

Watch: Trump’s Legacy, a lasting threat to the US Democracy

Related: Beware! These Invasive, Data-Hungry Apps Are Getting Personal

The End of Baits

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Tiktok, Instagram and Reddit, all banned Trump. This essentially began his journey to disappearance. Whatever Trump tweeted, became news not because it was the president tweeting but because it was the supreme commander tweeting outrageous claims and concocting fake news. But, when his ability to blast out whatever he thought was taken away, Trump couldn’t make much of a budge in the daily news cycle. He did say he’ll come through with his own platform, any concrete information on which is still lacking.

Trump is back to pre-presidency levels of search interest & cable news visibility, despite a lot of predictions that he would not fade like other former presidentshttps://t.co/kUaC6AR6w3 pic.twitter.com/hhtdt4fEfE — Matt Grossmann (@MattGrossmann) April 25, 2021

Incumbent presidents don’t need social media to grab media attention. They can simply conduct press conferences or just perform the presidential duties. Trump missed some opportunities there, which coupled with his silence following the January coup when the Senate was considering his impeachment brought his news worth down.

Just rewatched Trump's 2020 State of the Union address. Really something to observe jubilation and joy among the Republicans and average Americans in the gallery, mixed with Democrats grimacing silently at good economic news and Pelosi childishly tearing up the speech at end. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 26, 2021

The quintessential factor: Trump had pushed the majority to the edge. The news, the social media and the people seem to have had an overdose of Trump’s antics. The media, no longer interested in covering his outrageous tweets and comments which were essentially baits for attention, has decided to move on.

Trump had reached the end of his baits. He outdid all his previous attempts by trying to overturn the presidential election results. Where is a man to go from there?

The Trumphold

Donald Trump’s reign has done layers of damage to the US democracy and its structure. The faith of the people in the federal government spiraled down to an all-time low. His effects will be felt no matter where he is in the news cycle, for a long time to come. Much of the delayed Covid-19 response, its repercussions on the US economy, the challenge of drawing conservatives to vaccines and making them respect the mask rule could be partly, if not completely, blamed on Trump.

Watch: Trump has paralyzed the Republican Party

More than that, he still commands significant power in the Republican party. A sizable minority of the population still backs him. He tops polls of GOP voters for 2024 presidential candidates. Figures such as Mitch McConnell and Nikki Haley, who criticized Trump over the coup, have said they would back him as the 2024 nominee if he chose to run again.

Former President Trump dropped another indication that he is weighing a comeback run at the White House in 2024. The 45th president told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday that he is weighing another president campaign 'very seriously, beyond seriously.' pic.twitter.com/04mtmdJOMl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2021

But, where’s the Gang?

Donald Trump brought in his gang of Trumps and Trump loyalists into the White House. The last news of Former First Lady Melania Trump is that she had a meal with her husband, who she is “not divorcing”. The president’s son Donald Trump Jr earned promotion to his father’s chief political advisor for his comeback campaign in 2024. Daughter Ivanka Trump recently had herself vaccinated and enraged a bunch of pro-Trump anti-vaxxer groups. As for her husband, Jared Kushner, he just celebrated his 40th birthday recently. And that’s about it.

Related: Global Economy Back Online Powered By Biden, Covid-19 And Recession

Throughout his time in office, Trump acted as if he’s immune to laws, and the rules. He has hardly cared about the opposition, people who don’t support him or criticize his moves. But rules seem to have caught up to him, at least for now.

Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

Trump has now holed up in his $160 million Mar-a-Lago estate like a monarch deposed from power. Sources in US Media report that the former president is busy planning and plotting his return to the political frontline. What remains to be seen is if he re-emerges as the king or chooses to be the kingmaker in the Republican party for US Elections 2024.