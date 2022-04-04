Ahead Of Doctor Strange Moon Knight Lays A Blue Print For MCU’s Darker Universe

Moon Knight can help shape future limited series in the MCU

The Moon Knight series, starring Oscar Isaac as gift-shop worker Steven Grant, is Marvel’s latest streaming show since Hawkeye debuted Kate Bishop in December. And, despite the fact that the show’s predecessor had a far lighter tone, Moon Knight may be unofficially commencing Marvel’s venture into the dark and supernatural. While the first episode of MoonKnight has no references to The Blip or any mention of Avengers, the show is very much set within the MCU.

What you’re about to see is gonna melt your brain 🤯 Watch the series premiere of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/b5fNeqEZll — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 30, 2022

As lead actor Isaac previously hinted, the show would take viewers on a psychological trip into the mind of one man and his many alter egos. And the first episode mainly follows Steven as he becomes aware of the actions of one alter-ego in particular: Marc Spector.

Moon Knight’s Arc

While it is difficult to predict how the remainder of the series will proceed in terms of brilliance, the first episode appears to establish the tone for a storyline with relatively few connections to the main MCU. Though that doesn’t suggest Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight character won’t connect with other MCU characters in the future. It just ensures that the majority of the six-episode series will be spent building up Steven’s life and his interactions with Marc Spector.

Makeshift shackles and a blue paper tape indicate that Steven is already aware of his sleep-working episodes, even though he explains it to a statue of Crawley, the street performer, as having a restless body. However, his snoozing bouts take an unexpected turn when he finds himself transported to unusual settings and becomes aware of a sort of disembodied voice.

While the episode doesn’t explain why Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow is unsuccessfully attempting to obtain a golden scarab from Steven/Marc, as we see him transform into the ceremonial Moon Knight armour, it’s clear that Marc and Khonshu may have already set some plans in motion while Steven was completely unaware.

This would imply that Khonshu already exists and has formed a relationship with Marc Spector’s identity. It’ll be interesting to watch how the rest of the series explains Khonshu’s appearance, especially since it’s evident they won’t be going too deeply into Pre-Khonshu material.

Oscar Isaac’s MooonKnight series easily has enough potential to be Marvel’s best-limited series after WandaVision. The series places substantial focus on the mindset of Steven as well as Marc; revealing reasons for their actions from different angles. This level of character analysis helps to highlight the mental health aspect of the series – which is really great.

Connection To Main MCU Canon

As the MCU’s slate of movies and series becomes longer and the tales become more complex, there have been concerns that an ever-expanding universe may deter new fans from going through all of that history. Fans of the Moon Knight series, on the other hand, won’t have to worry about that.

Moon Knight producers Grant Curtis recently told ScreenRant that fans would be able to enjoy the limited series thoroughly even if they had no prior knowledge of MCU titles. According to the producer:

Here’s the great thing about the Moon Knight series we made. It’s definitely in the MCU, but whether you have seen all of the other Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings or this is your first deep dive, as long as you’re a fan of really good storytelling, I think you’re going to find an aspect of Moon Knight for you. You don’t need to have that previous knowledge.”

But the Moon Knight series becomes even more unique because, while you don’t need to have passed a Marvel test to appreciate it, the series may set up very significant events for the MCU’s future.

The Strange Connections

Despite Marvel’s history of tinkering with origin stories, it appears that the series will go as close to the source material as possible. Particularly as we’ve seen the Egyptian god Khonshu would appear along with Moon Knight. In the comics, Khonshu bestows extraordinary abilities on Marc Spector, enabling him to combat crime.

While the series may not follow the exact timeline, it is possible that Khonshu uses the fragile universe to seek and possess Marc Spector, thereby influencing Steven Grant’s existence.

The wait is finally over 🌙 Watch the series premiere of Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/O3pyMdNCCW — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 30, 2022

Despite the fact that the series fits in the MCU’s supernatural wing, alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a cameo from the Sorceror Supreme is still quite doubtful. There will, however, be various Easter eggs and references to the upcoming Multiverse of Madness.

MoonKnight also has ties to several important upcoming Marvel titles, such as Mahershala Ali’s Blade and Dane Whitman’s Black Knight, to mention a few. While any meaningful information regarding the Midnight Sons is still a long way off, trailers for Multiverse of Madness have already hinted at a set-up for The Illuminati. So it’s highly likely that preparations for a future Midnight Sons project are in the works.

Moon Knight’s MCU Future

The report that the Moon Knight series will be a limited series rather than a multi-season show indicated how crucial the character will be in the MCU’s future. Because this is a limited series, the character has the possibility to appear in other Marvel series as well as in a solo film.

Following in the footsteps of WandaVision – whose continuation will be in Dr Strange Multiverse of Madness – and FATWS – which established Sam Wilson for Captain America 4 – the MoonKnight series will very certainly establish a link between Spector and a section of the main MCU canon.

May Clamawy and Ethan Hawke star in the show, and F. Murray Abraham plays the voice of Khonshu. Every Wednesday, a new episode is released.