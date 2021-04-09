‘Deep Sorrow’: Duke Of Edinburgh, Prince Philip Leaves The World In Mourning

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away leaving the world in mourning

Prince Philip of Britain passed away this morning, Birmingham Palace confirmed this afternoon. The 99-year-old passed away ‘peacefully’ said, the official statement. Further stating

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip’s Funeral at Windsor

Prince Philip gave up his Naval career after his wedding to the Queen. Per protocol, Buckingham Palace’s flag was lowered to half-mast and a notice was posted on the gates. The social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic will surely have its effects on The Prince’s funeral. The funeral will take place at St Geroge’s Chapel in Windsor. The Prince will not get a state funeral. Ahead of the funeral, the duke’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle, the College of Arms said, “in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes”.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Hundreds of people travelled to Windsor Castle to pay respect to the beloved Royal. Bunches of daffodils and lillies have poured in while the officials request the public not to gather or leave tributes at the royal residence.

The Duke of Edinburgh is survived by his wife Queen Elizabeth of England and four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was born to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes. His mother was Princess Alice, daughter of Prince Louis of Battenberg and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth was the longest serving consort. Never titled Prince consort, Philip served alongside the Queen only retiring officially from public life in 2017.

Watch: Prince Philip: A look back at the Duke of Edinburgh’s life

The World Mourns the Loss of A Prince

From the church of Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby, said he “consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service”.

Politicians across the UK joined in the mourning of the Duke. The UK mourns this day along with the Queen and her family. Condolences soon started flowing in from around the world. Speaking at No 10 Downing Street UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world”. Further saying, the country ‘gives thanks’ for his ‘extraordinary life and work’.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

“The UK had lost an extraordinary public servant,” said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Furthering his sentiment was Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford. The minister said ‘the duke served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit.’ First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said Duke’s “long contribution to public life in Scotland will leave a profound mark on its people”. The UK parliament will honour the Duke on Monday.

The UK politicians were joined in by Commonwealth leaders such as Canadian PM Justin Tredeau, Indian PM Narendra Modi, and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip served the nation and his people all his life. He had been a loyal consort of the Queen and established the modern face of Monarchy.