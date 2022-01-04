DC’s Final Blow – The Flash Ends The Snyderverse

While on one hand, Zack Snyder’s fans have passionately campaigned for the continuation of his Justice League story, WB on the other hand has done everything they can to erase his work, but they seem to have completed their objective of removing all the work of the original DCEU architect.

The Flash trailer

The Flash will end The Snyderverse

According to scooper Grace Randolph, The Flash will reboot the whole DCEU, with some ridiculous results. She claims that this will be Ben Affleck’s final appearance as Batman before Michael Keaton takes over as the DCEU Batman. Sasha Calle’s Supergirl will take the place of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Batgirl will become The Dark Knight of Gotham. Though Reddit is buzzed about Ezra Miller debunking the rumour to a fan on Instagram DM. Though it’s highly debatable.

As I’ve told u, w/ update:#TheFlash Batfleck’s final appearance. Old footage of Cavill used on TV.



New Justice League formed.



Supergirl is new Superman.



Keaton working w/ Black Canary, picks Batgirl as new Batman.



This is new DC, let’s be open minded & give it a fair shot. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 1, 2022

A New Justice League forms different from Zack Snyder’s Justice League

And if that wasn’t enough, Shazam and Flash then form a new Justice League with Batgirl, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. Andy Mushietti is the director to make this weird incarnation of the Justice League, so it might be possible we see a new Justice League film from him with this new Justice League.

Hmm they’re putting together the directors cut right now so probably not — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 4, 2022

The Flash writer Christina Hodson who had previously written the DC movie Birds of Prey and is writing the Batgirl movie feels that Andy Mushietti is the perfect director to bring the Flash to the big screen. “He can jump from funny to scary to emotional really fast,” says Hodson. Although one of the many mysteries about the movie is we do not know who the villain in this movie is, Ezra Miller said there could be many, none or something more mysterious afoot. “Which is good for a villain, to have an air of mystery,” said Miller, “until they POP OUT!”

What is the future of Snyderverse after the Flash?

With this, WB/DC have taken their most drastic step of erasing the Snyderverse via Flash. It is ironic that they are using a Flash which Zack Snyder had cast to remove his DC Snyderverse, but most DC decisions in recent times don’t seem to have much logic in them.

Now the only chance for more Snyderverse Justice League after The Flash is mostly on streaming, as the 2017 Justice League is canon to the new DC slate.

Related: Henry Cavill Is Trying Very Hard To Play Superman In The Flash

Gal Gadot’s cameo in Shazam 2

Scoopers at Illuminerdi have claimed that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will have a cameo in Shazam 2 which is now titled Shazam: Fury of the gods. DC has tried to create a more interconnected DC film franchise but has failed at every step since the original DCEU architect Zack Snyder left the franchise. But now it looks like Walter Hamada, the current DC president is taking these small steps to make the new slate look more connected to each other.

Gal Gadot fuels speculation that she will appear as Wonder Woman in The Flash alongside Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck. https://t.co/EgDXQVlsjM pic.twitter.com/IKvzodZFRr — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 2, 2022

A risky decision to reboot the DCEU

The whole project is a big risk. By trying to create a universe by eliminating the previous ones opens up the movie to a big divide with fans. Recent DC movies while having received positive reviews from critics have failed to impress audiences as The Suicide Squad was a box office disaster. With or without Superman, only time will tell how Andy Mushietti’s Flash becomes a success or a failure and then the future of Snyderverse will be more clear. The Flash releases on November 4, 2022.