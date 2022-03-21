DC’s Big Plans For Catwoman Are Unwavering Despite Zoe Kravitz’s Bad Performance

Catwoman’s journey from Vengeance to Chaos

As much as The Batman served as an origin story for Bruce Wayne/ Batman in his second year as the crime-fighting vigilante, it was also a great starting point for all of Batman’s iconic foes. Oz/Penguin got a great arc as he is shown to be rising through the ranks as the biggest mafia boss in Gotham. Gordon is not yet commissioner of the police and is still involved in most of the grunt work.

And for the first time, we got to experience the origins of Catwoman who was portrayed by Zoe Kravitz. So let us dive deeper into what her arc was and what the future might be for her.

Catwoman has her own path of Vengeance

In Matt Reeves’ The Batman we are introduced to yet another version of Selina Kyle. She is shown to be working at the Iceberg Lounge, but like Bruce, she has her own path of vengeance she is following. She is shown to be very upset about her roommate Anikka (who later dies) and in the end, it is revealed that she had planned to get rid of Carmine Falcone.

Selina goes on a journey to realize that she doesn’t care much for Gotham and its antics and would rather just escape somewhere else and live for herself. But Catwoman is rarely away from Gotham is she. While her intentions align with Batman for a while and they team up, it is hard to see how they would go along in the future.

Zoë Kravitz Drank Milk like a Cat to Prepare for The Batman

Something doesn’t feel right with Zoe Kravitz’ iteration

While the version of Catwoman we see makes sense on paper, it never quite clicked with this writer in the movie. Somehow in a star-studded cast giving some of the best performances of their career, Kravitz failed to give anything more than simply reading her lines. She maintains the same expression throughout and barely gives the sense of a Selina Kyle on her journey.

Robert Pattinson about Zoe Kravitz:



"When she came for the screen test, it was so… She was born to play this role. It was funny that she hadn't been chosen yet; I mean, I just pictured her face and thought, "Yeah, that's Catwoman." She is very responsive, fun and hard-working" pic.twitter.com/rwyKEIIY9y — gabi (@pattinssn) March 16, 2022

The romantic plot with Batman also felt a bit forced and uneasy at times- they barely had any chemistry in the movie. Neither did she feel like the femme fatale like Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises.

However considering that The Batman was a three-hour-long set-up to develop these characters, it is possible if she finds her top drawer performance in the sequels. But when Batman has more chemistry with Gordon, maybe not.

Catwoman HBO Max series

After a moderately successful start to The Batman universe, it is time for Reeves to flesh out the world he built with some HBO Max series. The Penguin series is officially in development and maybe it will be time for Catwoman too.

MORE FROM DKODING: The Batman Is Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman Origin Story

Reeves was asked about further expanding the universe of The Batman and whether a spinoff could be in the works for Zoë Kravitz’s Selena Kyle. “I’ve talked to the HBO Max folks,” the director said. “What we’re really trying to do is to launch this world. If the world embraces this, we have a lot of ideas for things we want to do, and for sure we want Selena to continue.”

The Batman is now playing in theatres worldwide.