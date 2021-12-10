David Harbour Accepts Red Guardian Series Over Stranger Things

In Black Widow’s spin-off, David Harbour is to steal the limelight

The MCU’s Black Widow controversial hybrid release model fuelled with Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit swept every possible exciting news under the carpet back then. But as the two parties make peace, the speculations and the anticipations are scaling news peaks with yet another riveting spin-off from Johansson’s solo receiving a brief contour.

We have exclusively learned that a Red Guardian series starring David Harbour is in development. https://t.co/B9iHnp68cb — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) December 2, 2021

The trusted and proven sources of Giant Freakin Robot, in an exclusive report, have confirmed new development in the upcoming slates, specifically phase five of Marvel Cinematic Universe. In it, they highlight that David Harbour’s character Red Guardian is to acquire a promising probable future with MCU in TV series format.

The twin idea pitch

At present, it is hard to state with certainty about the series’ exhaustive narrative as the project is still in a nascent stage. However, there had been two iconic pitches from the actor’s side about the same. Each of them revolves around a different timeline.

At first, Harbour mentions, the venture could unravel the origin story of the Red Guardian and cover the prime-time escapades of this character. Also, this would thrust open the potential plot of unearthing rough spots between him and Captain America that were often subtly teased in the movie.

This seems like a fun plotline, only a thorny issue being the actor’s age. Since the pitch comes from Harbour’s figment, it explicitly projects the actor’s desperate attempt to be a part of the series.

As we know, Marvel is no short of pulling CGI and computer graphics skills as they did in the likewise case of Tony Stark (Captain America: Civil War) and Steve Rogers (Captain America: The First Avenger), the only thing left is the green flag from the production house.

Red Guardian steals Yelena’s future?

In yet another ambitious pitch, the actor has proposed a different take for the character. Wherein, the events are to be set after Endgame. The series is destined to explore a narrative where Harbour’s character learns about the fabricated lie of Hawkeye being the prime suspect for Natasha’s death. He then goes on a chase to seek vengeance.

However, this plot can outright be rejected because a similar foundation was set in the post-credit scene of Black Widow. Florence Pugh’s character Yelena Belova just showed up in the ongoing series Hawkeye which has till now dropped five episodes on Disney+.

Black Widow star David Harbour thinks Red Guardian should hunt down Hawkeye.https://t.co/4hR5Mos6kD pic.twitter.com/dznA5DQSSc — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 13, 2021

These prospective plotlines do offer a creative opportunity to the character of Harbour that was previously unexplored in terms of origin and future. Only time will reveal, what the production houses have in the pandora box for both the Marvel fans and David Harbour. Till then, don’t miss out on the upcoming MCU project starring Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman in Spider-Man: No Way Home dropping in the theatres on 17th December.

David will latest be seen as reprising his character of Hawkins’ Chief of Police, Jim Hopper in Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix. Reportedly, the character is to receive a redemption and rebirth arc in the new season. As of yet, there has been no premiere date for the show, but it is expected to drop in the mid of year 2022. If indeed Harbour has signed on for the Red Guardian series then the ‘rebirth’ arc will come in handy to balance his divided time between the two series.